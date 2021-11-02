Tommy Dorfman Joins Meadow Walker For Her Edgy Return to the Red Carpet After Star-Studded Wedding

Watch : How Meadow Walker Keeps Paul Walker's Legacy Alive

There are countless reasons why you need to see Meadow Walker's return to the red carpet.



A little over a week after the 22-year-old model confirmed her marriage to actor Louis Thornton-Allan, Meadow stepped out in style for her first red carpet appearance since the big day. On Monday, Nov. 1, she and 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman were among the star-studded list of celebs who attended the WSJ. Magazine's 2021 Innovator Award ceremony.



For the special occasion, Meadow rocked a bright red Jason Wu Collection off-the-shoulder minidress, paired with pink Manolo Blahnik shoes, matching pink purse and Tiffany jewelry as her accessories. As for Tommy's ensemble, she wore a show-stopping black, oversized Junya Watanabe gathered-sleeve blazer, paired with a graphic T-shirt, black fishnet stockings and black boots.



The annual award ceremony, which was held this year at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, honored eight pioneering talents (of which each will be featured on a cover of the magazine's November Issue, set to hit stands on November 13).