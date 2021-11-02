People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Cardi B to Host the 2021 American Music Awards

It's almost time for Music's Hottest Night! Cardi B is hosting the 2021 American Music Awards on Nov. 21. The event will mark the rapper's hosting debut. Scroll on for all the details.

By Elyse Dupre Nov 02, 2021 1:00 PMTags
Red CarpetMusicAwardsCelebritiesAmerican Music AwardsCardi B

Get ready to party with Cardi because Cardi B is hosting the 2021 American Music Awards

The 29-year-old rapper is set to make her hosting debut and serve as emcee for Music's Hottest Night on Sunday, Nov. 21.

"When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited," Cardi B said in a press release shared by MRC Live & Alternative and ABC on Nov. 2. "I'm ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage! Thank you to Jesse Collins, ABC and MRC for making this happen."

Cardi B is no stranger to the AMAs stage. In fact, the "Money" star has five AMA trophies and made history last year by becoming the first female rapper to win in the Favorite Song – Rap/Hip-Hop category twice. She's also performed at the big event and rocked out to "I Like It" with Bad Bunny and J Balvin in 2018.

photos
Cardi B's True Hollywood Story Bombshells

Cardi B takes over the hosting duties from Taraji P. Henson, who did the honors last year. In terms of the nominees, Olivia Rodrigo heads into the night with seven nods followed by The Weeknd, who has six, and Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and GIVĒON, who have five apiece.

Jeff Kravitz/AMA2018/FilmMagic

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift Wears Risqué Outfit at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Event

2

Candace Cameron Bure Responds to Criticism of Family's Wedding Attire

3
Breaking

Kristen Stewart Is Engaged to Dylan Meyer After 2 Years Together

It's certainly been a busy time for Cardi B. She recently appeared on "Rumors," which Lizzo dropped in August, and released "Up" in February. What's more, the "Bartier Cardi" star welcomed a son with Offset in September. The couple also share 3-year-old daughter Kulture.

Fans can watch Cardi B host the 2021 American Music Awards from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Nov. 21 starting at 8:00 p.m. EST on ABC.

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift Wears Risqué Outfit at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Event

2

Candace Cameron Bure Responds to Criticism of Family's Wedding Attire

3
Breaking

Kristen Stewart Is Engaged to Dylan Meyer After 2 Years Together

4

Where Nick Lachey Stands With Ex Jessica Simpson After Her Memoir

5
Exclusive

All the Details on Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae El Moussa's Honeymoon

Latest News

Where Nick Lachey Stands With Ex Jessica Simpson After Her Memoir

Breaking

Kristen Stewart Is Engaged to Dylan Meyer After 2 Years Together

Cardi B to Host the 2021 American Music Awards

Tommy Dorfman Joins Meadow Walker For Her Return to the Red Carpet

Travis Barker Hints at His and Kourtney Kardashian's Future Baby Name

Exclusive

Keke Palmer Teams up With Old Navy to Celebrate the Holidays

17 Amazon Fashion Finds That Will Wow at Your Next Holiday Party