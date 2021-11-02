Travis Barker Just Suggested This Musical Name for Future Baby With Kourtney Kardashian

Watch : See Kim, Kourtney & The Rest of Kardashian-Jenner's Halloween Looks

Baby on the brain?

Travis Barker used Kourtney Kardashian's Halloween costume to drop a major hint about the couple's future. On Monday, Nov. 1, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a throwback picture from her epic Halloween weekend all dressed up as Patricia Arquette's character, Alabama Whitman, from True Romance.

Fans couldn't get enough of Kourtney's feathered bob and '80s attire, but it was her fiancé who really raised eyebrows in the comments section.

"Our sons name would be Elvis," the Blink-182 star wrote.

While Travis' comment has fans buzzing, it's actually a reference to a moment in the film when the ghost of Elvis visits Christian Slater's character, Clarence Worley. Still, fans aren't too far off with their thinking when it comes to the pair's next steps as a couple.

A source recently old E! News that the duo want to have a baby together and are "hoping to be expecting by next year."