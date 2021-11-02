Kim Kardashian Narrowly Avoids "Fashion Emergency" While Accepting Brand Innovator Award

Kim Kardashian needed a little assistance in keeping herself fully clothed.
Things got a bit exciting as the 41-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum received the award for Brand Innovator of 2021 during WSJ. Magazine's Innovator Awards ceremony at MOMA in New York City on Monday, Nov. 1.
After making her way to the podium to accept her award, the SKIMS co-founder gave a special thanks to Fendi designer Kim Jones, who was in the audience. The designer worked with Kim's shapewear and lingerie company for a collaboration that will soon be available.
"Thank you to Kim Jones because I just had a little fashion emergency," the reality TV star said, as seen in footage shared to social media, leading to laughter from the crowd. "Thank god I had SKIMS on, or this would have been a very different kind of show tonight."
Kim, who was wearing a leather dress from SKIMS' collaboration with Fendi, paired with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, went on to reflect on her incredible career and the fact that she would have never anticipated receiving such an honor when she was first getting started as an entrepreneur.
"Thank you, Wall Street Journal, for this amazing honor," Kim shared. "I just remember 15 years ago, when I was starting my career, I could have never dreamed that I would have been getting an innovator award for brands. Back in the day, I would have been the face of any brand, if they would have asked me."
During an interview for WSJ. Magazine about her award, the star acknowledged her strong work ethic and said she enjoys finding ways to balance her career while also co-parenting the four children she shares with ex Kanye West.
"I don't see me floating on a yacht," she quipped to the publication. "I think I'll always feel good when I'm working."
Kim has certainly had a busy past few days. Indeed, she was the talk of Halloween weekend after she was photographed holding hands with Pete Davidson at Knott's Scary Farm in Orange County, Calif. on Saturday, Oct. 30.
A source told E! News that Kim and the Saturday Night Live star are just friends but that she finds him to be "really fun and funny." The insider added that the two celebs would likely be hanging out again.