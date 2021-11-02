Kim Kardashian Narrowly Avoids "Fashion Emergency" While Accepting Brand Innovator Award

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson: WE REACT

Kim Kardashian needed a little assistance in keeping herself fully clothed.

Things got a bit exciting as the 41-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum received the award for Brand Innovator of 2021 during WSJ. Magazine's Innovator Awards ceremony at MOMA in New York City on Monday, Nov. 1.

After making her way to the podium to accept her award, the SKIMS co-founder gave a special thanks to Fendi designer Kim Jones, who was in the audience. The designer worked with Kim's shapewear and lingerie company for a collaboration that will soon be available.

"Thank you to Kim Jones because I just had a little fashion emergency," the reality TV star said, as seen in footage shared to social media, leading to laughter from the crowd. "Thank god I had SKIMS on, or this would have been a very different kind of show tonight."

Kim, who was wearing a leather dress from SKIMS' collaboration with Fendi, paired with Tiffany & Co. jewelry, went on to reflect on her incredible career and the fact that she would have never anticipated receiving such an honor when she was first getting started as an entrepreneur.