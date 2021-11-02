Queen Elizabeth II Pays Tribute to Prince Philip in Heartfelt Plea for Climate Change Action

Queen Elizabeth II praised her family members in their efforts to fight climate change as she addressed the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference.
On Monday, Nov. 1, she appeared on video at the Glasgow, Scotland event, known as COP26, to deliver a strong message about the importance of limiting global warming. She began her speech, which was previously recorded from Windsor Castle, with a tribute to late husband Prince Philip, who died in April at age 99.
"This is a duty I am especially happy to discharge, as the impact of the environment on human progress was a subject close to the heart of my dear late husband," she shared.
The 95-year-old monarch went on to commend son Prince Charles and grandson Prince William for keeping this legacy alive. "It is a source of great pride to me that the leading role my husband played in encouraging people to protect our fragile planet, lives on through the work of our eldest son Charles and his eldest son William," she said. "I could not be more proud of them."
The Queen encouraged the world's leaders "to rise above the politics of the moment" and do what they can to leave the conference with a plan in place that will improve the lives of "future generations."
She even referenced her own mortality in her remarks as she pushed politicians to think of those who will inhabit the Earth in years to come. "Of course, the benefits of such actions will not be there to enjoy for all of us here today: We, none of us, will live forever," she said. "But we are doing this, not for ourselves, but for our children and our children's children, and those who will follow in their footsteps."
Her Majesty had been scheduled to attend the conference in person, but her plans changed after she was hospitalized last month. On Oct. 29, Buckingham Palace announced that doctors recommended she skip official visits for at least two weeks.
Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Kate Middleton all represented the U.K. at COP26.