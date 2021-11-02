Break Out the Lasagna Because Chris Pratt Is Voicing Garfield in Upcoming Movie

Watch : Watch Chris Pratt Accidentally Delete 51K Emails

Chris Pratt is saying "ciao" to another Italian animated character.

On Nov. 1, Sony Pictures and Alcon Entertainment announced that Pratt will officially be voicing Garfield in an upcoming movie based on the iconic kitty comic strip.

The comic series creator, Jim Davis, will serve as an executive producer on the project along with Alcon's Bridget McMeel. The new Garfield movie was written by Finding Nemo's David Reynolds and will be directed by Emperor's New Groove filmmaker Mark Dindal.

Though the rest of the cast and filming dates have not been announced yet, we are ready to indulge in a tray of lasagna in honor of the original grumpy cat.

On Nov. 1, Chris Pratt took to Instagram to announce the news with a picture of Garfield and a caption that read, "Well this Monday doesn't suck..." And you know what? He's right.

This news comes after Nintendo announced last month that Pratt will be voicing Mario in an upcoming Super Mario Bros. film alongside Charlie Day and Anya Taylor-Joy. And what does that mean for all of us? Well, we will soon be living in a world where Mario and Garfield have the same voice. Mamma Mia!