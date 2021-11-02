John Travolta Shares Sweet Beach Selfie With Son Benjamin

It was a very sweet treat.
John Travolta and his 10-year-old son Benjamin posed for a rare public photo together in honor of Halloween on Sunday, Oct. 31. The father and son duo were all smiles in a sweet Instagram selfie, which showed the sun setting as the family members stood side by side on a beach.
"Happy Halloween everybody!" wrote the mega star. "What was your favorite candy bar growing up at Halloween?"
John's daughter Ella Travolta, 21, responded back, "Reese's!!" More than a thousand fans seemed to agree as they liked the remark.
John is clearly putting family first as he and his kids continue to mourn his late wife Kelly Preston, who died in July 2020 after a two-year battle with breast cancer.
Two weeks ago, he paid tribute to the actress, who would have celebrated her 59th birthday this year. John took to Instagram on Oct. 13 to share a vintage photo of Kelly, smiling and waving at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, while she was promoting their movie Gotti.
"Happy Birthday Kelly," John wrote in the tribute. "We miss and love you very much."
The Grease actor recently shared on Hart to Heart how he and Ben were coping with Kelly's passing.
"He said to me once, he said, 'Because Mom passed away, I'm afraid you're going to,'" John told Kevin Hart earlier this year. "And I said, 'Well, it's a very different thing.' And then I went through the differences about my longevity and her limited life."
He then told his son, "But you know, Ben, you always love the truth and I'm going to tell you the truth about life. Nobody knows when they're going to go or when they're going to stay...Your brother left at 16. Too young. Your mother left at 57 and that was too young. But who's to say?'"
Kelly and John, who wed in 1991, shared the role of parents, as well as co-stars in the several movies they worked on together, including Battlefield Earth, The Experts and Old Dogs.