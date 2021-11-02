John Travolta Shares Sweet Beach Selfie With Son Benjamin

Watch : John Travolta's Sweet Birthday Tribute to Late Wife Kelly Preston

It was a very sweet treat.

John Travolta and his 10-year-old son Benjamin posed for a rare public photo together in honor of Halloween on Sunday, Oct. 31. The father and son duo were all smiles in a sweet Instagram selfie, which showed the sun setting as the family members stood side by side on a beach.

"Happy Halloween everybody!" wrote the mega star. "What was your favorite candy bar growing up at Halloween?"

John's daughter Ella Travolta, 21, responded back, "Reese's!!" More than a thousand fans seemed to agree as they liked the remark.

John is clearly putting family first as he and his kids continue to mourn his late wife Kelly Preston, who died in July 2020 after a two-year battle with breast cancer.

Two weeks ago, he paid tribute to the actress, who would have celebrated her 59th birthday this year. John took to Instagram on Oct. 13 to share a vintage photo of Kelly, smiling and waving at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, while she was promoting their movie Gotti.