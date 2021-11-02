FX and Hulu Working on Documentary About Janet Jackson's Super Bowl Show "Malfunction"

Watch : Justin Timberlake Apologizes to Janet Jackson & Britney Spears

Janet Jackson's infamous Super Bowl performance is getting the documentary treatment.

The docuseries The New York Times Presents—which released two searing episodes about the Britney Spears saga this year—is now turning its attention to Jackson's 2004 Super Bowl halftime show for a special coming to FX and Hulu on Nov. 19.

"Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson" will include "rare footage and interviews" with multiple people who were "at the controls that night in Houston" when co-performer Justin Timberlake pulled off Jackson's leather bustier to reveal her breast on national television.

According to a press release from the networks, the show will provide insight from music titans, members of the Jackson family and NFL execs in order "to reconstruct an incident that shook the country and explain how it shaped culture in the decades to follow."

"In 2004, a culture war was brewing when the Super Bowl halftime show audience saw a white man expose a Black woman's breast for 9/16ths of a second," reads the announcement. "A national furor ensued... The woman was Janet Jackson, and her career was never the same. The man was Justin Timberlake; his stardom only grew."