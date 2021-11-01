People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

Inside Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Friendship After Halloween Outing

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson made the internet go wild after they were spotted holding hands at a theme park. A source told us that fans can expect to see them hang out more.

By Alyssa Morin Nov 01, 2021 11:47 PMTags
SightingsKim KardashianExclusivesKeeping Up With The KardashiansKardashian NewsHalloweenPete Davidson
Watch: Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson: WE REACT

Keeping up with Kim Kardashian...and Pete Davidson?!

Over the Halloween weekend, the two sent fans into a frenzy when they were spotted holding hands and enjoying a night out with Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker at Knott's Scary Farm—the seasonal Halloween version of the Knott's Berry Farm theme park in Buena Park, Calif.

Following Kim and Pete's late-night outing, people began to speculate on whether or not sparks were flying between them. However, a source close to the KKW Beauty founder exclusively tells E! News that she and the Saturday Night Live star are strictly friends.

The insider explains that the pals will most likely continue to spend time together as they've been enjoying each other's company.

"Knott's was the first outing that Kim and Pete had. They're friends and she thinks he's really fun and funny," says the source. "They have mutual friends in common, so they will probably hang out again, but everything is casual."

photos
The Evolution of Kim Kardashian

The SKIMS founder and The King of Staten Island actor's Halloween festivities come nearly three weeks after Kim made her SNL hosting debut on Oct. 9. The two performed a sketch together, in which they shared a kiss as Disney's Princess Jasmine and Aladdin, parodying the 1992 animated film.

 

Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1

Candace Cameron Bure Responds to Criticism of Family's Wedding Attire

2

Taylor Swift Wears Risqué Outfit at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Event

3
Exclusive

All the Details on Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae El Moussa's Honeymoon

While Kim and Pete seem like an unlikely pair, the duo actually goes way back.

Last year, the reality TV personality took to Twitter to reveal that she celebrated Kid Cudi's birthday with her ex Ye—formerly known as Kanye West—as well as Pete and Timothée Chalamet. At the time, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared candid photos of the group's low-key hang out, in which they grabbed a bite to eat at the celebrity hot spot Nobu in Malibu, Calif.

"They all seemed to get along really well and had a nice time together," a separate source previously told E! News of their gathering. "It was a mellow night and the group mostly hung out and talked."

Plus, the comedian is also friends with others from Kim's inner circle, including Kourtney's fiancé Travis. Pete and the Blink-182 drummer are both mutual friends with Machine Gun Kelly, and have both collaborated with him on several projects.

Kim and Pete weren't the only pair to create buzz around the spooky holiday. Click here to see how other stars celebrated Halloween 2021.

Trending Stories

1

Candace Cameron Bure Responds to Criticism of Family's Wedding Attire

2

Taylor Swift Wears Risqué Outfit at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Event

3
Exclusive

All the Details on Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae El Moussa's Honeymoon

4

Kourtney and Travis Barker Channel True Romance for Halloween

5
Exclusive

Inside Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Friendship After Outing

Latest News

Janet Jackson's Super Bowl "Malfunction" Is Getting a Documentary

Exclusive

Inside Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Friendship After Outing

Sophia Grace and Rosie Recreate Their Ellen Looks for Halloween

Fur Bucket Hats, Beanies & More Winter Hat Trends Celebs Are Rocking

How Ed Sheeran Really Felt About Game of Thrones Cameo Backlash

Exclusive

DWTS Joins Rhythm Nation: Next Theme Night is Janet Jackson

Jessica Simpson Looks Back On "Unrecognizable" Self Before Sobriety