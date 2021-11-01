Sophia Grace and Rosie Recreate Their Ellen Looks by Dressing Up as Themselves for Halloween

This one's for the boys with the boomin' system!
Sophia Grace and Rosie McClelland didn't need to look far for inspiration this Halloween. The YouTube stars—whose cover of Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass" went viral in 2011 and landed them a meeting with the rapper herself and a subsequent gig as red carpet correspondents for The Ellen DeGeneres Show—recreated the looks they wore as kids on the show for the spooky holiday.
In an Instagram photo shared on Sunday, Oct. 31, the pair wore matching white outfits completed with their signature tiaras and tutus. The superstar duo capped off the costume with bejeweled microphones similar to the ones they had previously used while interviewing celebrities.
"Dressing up as ourselves for Halloween @rosiergm," Sophia Grace, 18, wrote in the caption alongside an emoji with the tongue sticking out in her caption.
On her Instagram, Rosie, 15, posted two snapshots of their Halloween celebrations, as well as a video of themselves rapping Nicki's smash hit single.
"10 years later and we're dressing up as ourselves for Halloween," Sophia Grace said in another video posted by her cousin. Rosie added in the clip, "We still fit the tutu, so love you Ellen!"
While Sophia Grace and Rosie's days on Ellen are well behind them, both of the girls are still very much into music. In recent years, Sophia Grace has continued pursuing a rap career, while Rosie has released original songs of her own—the latest being "Ready for Love," which she dropped in September.
In 2019, while promoting her single "LaLa," Rosie told E! News why she enjoys making music. Explaining the meaning behind her song, she said, "I want to encourage others to find their own wings and follow their dreams through my music!"
Though Sophia Grace and Rosie, who are based in England, do differ in the type of music they release, the pair are still very close. Being cousins, they often see one another at family functions and share photos of their hang-outs on social media.
In addition to their epic Halloween celebration, the two also reunited for a relative's baby shower a couple of weeks ago. Alongside a group shot that featured Sophia Grace, Rosie wrote on her Instagram in an Oct. 16 post, "My fam!"