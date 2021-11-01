Sherpa Bucket Hats, Baseball Caps & More Winter Hat Trends Rocked by Your Favorite Celebs

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Although we love a good swimsuit moment during the summer, nothing beats winter fashion!
Puffer jackets and coats hide the manifestation of those holiday calories, boots make you look taller and hats divert attention away from bad hair days. Not to mention, the season promotes cozy dressing— what could be better?
When building out our wardrobe for a new season, we always look to our favorite celebs for dressing inspiration. Lately, we've noticed lots of hats gracing the heads of famous trendsetters like Dua Lipa, Hailey Bieber and Kim Kardashian, and now we have a dozen tabs open with all kinds of hat styles.
Below, we rounded up beanies, furry bucket hats, baseball caps and more trending winter hats that will help you top off any outfit that is missing a little something extra!
Yaz Fuzzy Bucket Hat
This fuzzy hat is giving us Mia Thermopolis from the Princess Diaries, and we are here for it.
Roxxi Faux Fur Bucket Hat
Available in tons of fun prints, this faux fur hat will help make any outfit more stylish and Instagram-worthy.
Tip Top Black Corduroy Baker Boy Cap
Pair this corduroy cap with a trench coat and combat boots, and you're ready for a day on the town.
Wythe Leather Band Felt Hat
Add a pop of color to your fit with this felt hat! Not to mention, it can easily transfer into your spring and summer wardrobes.
Hat Attack Classic Wool Beret
Is this beret in our cart right now? Oui! We love how you can pair it with just about anything.
Trendy Apparel Shop Plain Faux Suede Baseball Cap
While any baseball cap can be dressed up or down, we're loving textured caps like this faux suede one.
8 Other Reason Beanie
When in doubt throw on a beanie! Whether it's cold outside or your hair isn't cooperating, this hat style will save the day.
Mimi Knit Bucket Hat
This knit bucket hat is so fun and perfect for making your wardrobe a bit more playful on a dreary winter day.
Patchwork Tweed Dad Hat
We love a tweed print during the fall and winter and love it even more on a baseball cap.
Sherpa-Trimmed Bucket Hat
If you don't want to commit to an all-over furry hat, this fur-trimmed style is a good middle ground.
