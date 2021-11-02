The Hills' Audrina Patridge Teases So Much "Juicy Inside Scoop" in New Memoir

When it comes to her upcoming memoir, Audrina Patridge is making a major promise.
"Everything that everyone wants to know is literally in the book," she exclusively told E! News of her new book, Choices, out in May 2022. Yes, that includes the real and fake sides of The Hills, being a mother to 5-year-old daughter Kirra, and the men that have been in her life, including Chris Pine.
"You will be surprised by other things in there, too, that have been sprinkled about in the media over the years," she teased, "but nobody really knew the real story of what actually happened." Until now.
But, if you're one of her co-stars, there's no reason to worry—unless you have a problem with the truth. "There's nothing really negative or bad or sour towards anyone. We were all in this together in this crazy journey," she said of the MTV reality show, which starred Lauren Conrad, Heidi Montag and more. "It's this family that we've stuck it out with. We've been through the ups and downs that nobody really will ever understand, but we all do, so there's nothing really for anyone to be too nervous about. It's just being honest and it's my perspective."
According to the single mom, who rose to fame on the hit MTV series in 2006, filling those blank pages took some significant memory-diving. "Writing this book, for me was very liberating and therapeutic. It was very emotional," Patridge said. "There's a lot of things that I blocked out once the first round of The Hills ended. With writing this book, the writer Jen Schuster was amazing. It was like therapy sessions."
In addition to her televised drama—think Justin Bobby Brescia—fans have followed the highs and lows of Patridge's relationship with ex Corey Bohan, which ultimately ended in a messy divorce. "People only know from the media's perspective. I've never really spoken out or had the opportunity to say from my point of view what I was truly going through," she explained. "I wanted to name it Choices because I just feel like your life literally comes down to the choices you make. I wanted it to be inspiring and helpful to people to learn from and also giving juicy inside scoop on The Hills and the Hollywood scene in the 2000s and my different relationships...Things that I've never exposed or shared with anyone."
Now, it's simply a waiting game. "I think I'm just excited. I'm actually a little nervous, too, because I've never been so open and so vulnerable," the 36-year-old told E!, "but it's time just to be completely real and open and be me."
Choices is available now for preorder and on sale May 24, 2022.