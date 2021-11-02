The This Is Us Cast Races Against the Clock in a Hilarious Celeb Game Face Showdown

Watch : Kevin Hart's Game Has "This Is Us" Stars Rushing to The Shower

Going out with a bang.

Tonight's all-new episode of Celebrity Game Face is a special one, and not just because it doubles as the season two finale. Additionally, host Kevin Hart has recruited not one, not two but three This Is Us stars to compete against each other, all in the hopes of earning money for the charity of their choice.

Oh, and the Hart of a Champion trophy.

In this sneak peek clip, the teams—Chrissy Metz and Bradley Collins, Susan Kelechi Watson and Napiera Groves and Chris Sullivan and Rachel Sullivan—are battling for some very important last-round points during the scavenger hunt challenge.

To kick things off, they have to find an item in their home that matches the following riddle: "Eating out gets old real fast. Use me when you're home at last. Want to make some boiled peas? I've got all the recipes."

"Tupperware" is Chris' first guess, and Chrissy's isn't that much better: "Is it a pot?"