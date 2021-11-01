Tom Felton's Harry Potter Costume Is a Win for Gryffindor

Grab your quidditch brooms and butterbeer, because this costume is about to make all of your Harry Potter dreams come true.

Every Halloween, there are people that celebrate the right way—in Harry Potter-themed costumes, of course—and then there are muggles. This year, Tom Felton joined in on the fun, but we're pretty sure Draco Malfoy would not be too pleased with his costume choice.

Felton posted to Instagram on Nov. 1 showing off his Harry Potter costume to his nearly 11 million followers with the caption, "wtf dad?" In true Gryffindor fashion, he showed bravery and courage by abandoning his Slytherin house for the scary holiday.

From the glasses to the scar, Felton pulled off a pretty spot-on Harry Potter impression. Although he's missing Hedwig, his adorable dog Willow wore a Gryffindor scarf, so we'll take it.