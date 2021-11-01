People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Share Glimpse of Their Sons During Halloween Celebration

Over the weekend, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel celebrated Halloween with their two sons, Silas and Phineas, and you’ll love these adorable photos—this we promise you.

By Kisha Forde Nov 01, 2021 7:32 PMTags
Justin TimberlakeJessica BielCeleb KidsHalloweenCelebrities
Watch: Jessica Biel Reveals How Son Silas Reacts to Justin Timberlake's Music

Leave it to Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel to bring the wonderful wizarding world to the muggle world for Halloween.
 
For the boo-tiful holiday, the couple took their two sons, 6-year-old Silas and 14-month-old Phineas for a little magical adventure in celebration of the spooky festivities on Oct. 31. And as far as their costumes go, the family of four did not disappoint, with each member transforming into a different character from the Harry Potter series.
 
The 7th Heaven alum shared photos featuring all of the family fun to Instagram, captioning her Nov. 1 post, "Last night at MAGIC hour."

In the pics, Justin is seen wearing a strikingly long white beard and circular glasses to recreate his look as Professor Dumbledore, while his other half wore a green velvet coat and tall witch hat to complete her look as Professor McGonagall. 

As for the lucky little wizard himself, Silas rocked his finest Gryffindor scarf and black coat as Harry, while Phineas donned the most adorable costume (complete with grey and white feathers) as Harry's trusty snowy pet owl, Hedwig.

photos
Cutest Celebrity Kids on Halloween

Jessica, who gave birth to Phineas late last year, recently opened up about their new family dynamic during an episode of the Armchair Expert podcast.
 

Trending Stories

1

Candace Cameron Bure Responds to Criticism of Family's Wedding Attire

2

Taylor Swift Wears Risqué Outfit at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Event

3

Kourtney and Travis Barker Channel True Romance for Halloween

"Someone said to me, 'Two is like having a thousand.' And that's exactly what it feels like," the actress told host Dax Shepard on June 14. "The balance of everything is very different and super hard. I mean, it's amazing. It's so interesting. It's so funny. The conversations I'm having now with my 6-year-old is so cool. Like, he's a real person saying the funniest stuff and he's so sensitive and tender. It's just so interesting to see that part of it happen and the little one is just cute as hell."

Speaking of cute as hell, take a look at more of this year's Halloween magic, courtesy of these well-dressed stars. Keep scrolling to see celebrities' 2021 Halloween costumes.

Instagram
Kim Kardashian

"It looks so good!" the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said of her space cowboy glam, courtesy of make-up artist Ash Holm.

Instagram
Carrie Underwood

"I'm not sure what 3 out of 4 us are supposed to be, but HAPPY HALLOWEEN!" the American Idol winner wrote online. "Be extra spooky and extra safe out there!"

Instagram
Witney Carson

"Leo as Dash ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!!" the Dancing With the Stars pro asked

Instagram
Miranda Lambert

"Happy Halloween from Charlie and Maverick. #topgun," the country singer shared while posing with her husband Brendan McLoughlin. 

Instagram
Jade Roper & Tanner Tolber

"We're off to see the Wizard! #happyhalloween," the Bachelor in Paradise stars captioned on Halloween night. 

Instagram
Maklemore

"My kids really thought they were gonna beat me at Halloween," the Grammy winner shared. "30 min later I emerged from my closet to remind them who their pops is [goat emoji]."

Instagram
Serena Pitt & Joe Amabile

"Back from the dead," the newly engaged Bachelor in Paradise stars wrote online. 

Instagram
Ariana Madix

"It's giving… Cher," the Vanderpump Rules star wrote while posing with boyfriend Tom Sandoval. 

Instagram
Andy Cohen

"We went to SPACE tonight!!!!" the Watch What Happens Live host revealed. "Also, he LOVES lollipops! #Halloween." 

Instagram
Maci Bookout

"It's-a Mario time!" the Teen Mom OG star wrote on Instagram

Instagram
Josh Altman

"Happy Halloween!!!!" the Million Dollar Listing star wrote. "We ain't clowning around when it comes to selling houses...." 

Instagram
Chris Lane

"Happy Halloween from Rip Beth and John," the country singer wrote on Instagram

Instagram
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom

"I vaxed a girl and I liked it," Orlando wrote while dressed as Dr. Anthony Fauci. 

@VictoriaSmithPhoto
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

With help from Kiersten Stevens, this family Halloween costume is legendary. 

Jheyda McGarrell Jheyda.com @jheydamc
Janelle Monáe

And the award for best Grinch costume goes to this Grammy nominee! 

Instagram
Luke Bryan

"From Gladiators to our true identities…..'Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum.' Halloween part 2!" Caroline Bryan revealed on Instagram

Instagram
Kelsea Ballerini

"Flavortown USA #happyhalloween," the country singer wrote while portraying Guy Fieri. 

Instagram
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

"Feliz día de los muertos," the couple wrote on Instagram

Booby Tape
Madelaine Petsch, Camila Mendes & Lili Reinhart

It's a girls' night out at the star-studded Booby Tape Halloween party in West Hollywood. 

Instagram
Jana Kramer

"Super Hero's protect this house," the country singer wrote online

Instagram
Lauren Alaina

"Somebunny had to do it. Happy DOLLYween, y'all!" the country singer wrote while posing in front of decor from Glitter & Lightning.

Instagram
Lupita Nyong'o

"Halloween: #NoTimeToDIY," the award-winning actress wrote online

Booby Tape
Olivia Rodrigo & Paula Abdul

Two pop icons meet up at the Booby Tape Halloween party in West Hollywood. 

Instagram
Gleb Savchenko

"Don't make me walk when I want to fly," the Dancing With the Stars pro wrote while posing with girlfriend Elena Belle. 

Instagram
Raven Gates & Adam Gottschalk

"To my ‘tish. Adam's Addam's Family," the Bachelor in Paradise stars wrote on Instagram

Instagram
Scheana Shay

"Beauty, the Beast and Chip!" the Vanderpump Rules star captioned her photo

Instagram
Chelsea Houska

Happy Halloween from the famous Teen Mom 2 family. 

Instagram
Stephanie Hollman

"Happy Halloween from Ted Laso, Coach Beard, Rebecca and Roy," the former Real Housewives of Dallas star wrote

Instagram
Christina Haack

"ET phone home," the HGTV star shared online. "Happy Halloween." 

INstagram
Astrid Loch & Kevin Wendt

"This is what happens when you buy the cow," the pregnant Bachelor in Paradise star wrote

photos
View More Photos From Stars Celebrate Halloween 2021

Trending Stories

1

Candace Cameron Bure Responds to Criticism of Family's Wedding Attire

2

Taylor Swift Wears Risqué Outfit at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Event

3

Kourtney and Travis Barker Channel True Romance for Halloween

4

Bachelorette Katie Thurston Tears Up While Talking Blake Moynes Split

5

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner's Halloween Looks Are What Dreams Are Made Of

Latest News

Eugene Levy Has a New Gig & You’re Guaranteed to Love This Journey

Tom Felton's Harry Potter Costume Is a Win Gryffindor

Exclusive

Kristen Stewart Found Princess Diana's Parenting "Animalistic"

Exclusive

Inside Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Halloween Outing With Jen Garner

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Share Glimpse of Sons for Halloween

Clueless Star Recalls Brittany Murphy's Troubled Marriage

Exclusive

How Giving Back Creates a Bonding Experience for Jenna Dewan & Everly