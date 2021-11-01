Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Share Glimpse of Their Sons During Halloween Celebration

Watch : Jessica Biel Reveals How Son Silas Reacts to Justin Timberlake's Music

Leave it to Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel to bring the wonderful wizarding world to the muggle world for Halloween.



For the boo-tiful holiday, the couple took their two sons, 6-year-old Silas and 14-month-old Phineas for a little magical adventure in celebration of the spooky festivities on Oct. 31. And as far as their costumes go, the family of four did not disappoint, with each member transforming into a different character from the Harry Potter series.



The 7th Heaven alum shared photos featuring all of the family fun to Instagram, captioning her Nov. 1 post, "Last night at MAGIC hour."

In the pics, Justin is seen wearing a strikingly long white beard and circular glasses to recreate his look as Professor Dumbledore, while his other half wore a green velvet coat and tall witch hat to complete her look as Professor McGonagall.

As for the lucky little wizard himself, Silas rocked his finest Gryffindor scarf and black coat as Harry, while Phineas donned the most adorable costume (complete with grey and white feathers) as Harry's trusty snowy pet owl, Hedwig.