Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Share Glimpse of Their Sons During Halloween Celebration

Leave it to Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel to bring the wonderful wizarding world to the muggle world for Halloween.
For the boo-tiful holiday, the couple took their two sons, 6-year-old Silas and 14-month-old Phineas for a little magical adventure in celebration of the spooky festivities on Oct. 31. And as far as their costumes go, the family of four did not disappoint, with each member transforming into a different character from the Harry Potter series.
The 7th Heaven alum shared photos featuring all of the family fun to Instagram, captioning her Nov. 1 post, "Last night at MAGIC hour."
In the pics, Justin is seen wearing a strikingly long white beard and circular glasses to recreate his look as Professor Dumbledore, while his other half wore a green velvet coat and tall witch hat to complete her look as Professor McGonagall.
As for the lucky little wizard himself, Silas rocked his finest Gryffindor scarf and black coat as Harry, while Phineas donned the most adorable costume (complete with grey and white feathers) as Harry's trusty snowy pet owl, Hedwig.
Jessica, who gave birth to Phineas late last year, recently opened up about their new family dynamic during an episode of the Armchair Expert podcast.
"Someone said to me, 'Two is like having a thousand.' And that's exactly what it feels like," the actress told host Dax Shepard on June 14. "The balance of everything is very different and super hard. I mean, it's amazing. It's so interesting. It's so funny. The conversations I'm having now with my 6-year-old is so cool. Like, he's a real person saying the funniest stuff and he's so sensitive and tender. It's just so interesting to see that part of it happen and the little one is just cute as hell."
Speaking of cute as hell, take a look at more of this year's Halloween magic, courtesy of these well-dressed stars. Keep scrolling to see celebrities' 2021 Halloween costumes.