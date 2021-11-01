Clueless Star Recalls Brittany Murphy "Going Through a Bad Time" After Marrying Simon Monjack

Watch : Inside Brittany Murphy's Problematic Marriage

What went wrong?

Tonight, E!'s True Hollywood Story is pulling back the curtain on Hollywood's biggest mysteries, including one especially tragic case: the death of Brittany Murphy.

The all-new episode will explore the late actress' marriage to Simon Monjack and what led to her shocking passing in late 2009, with help from people like former Los Angeles criminal prosecutor Loni Coombs and Murphy's Clueless co-star Twink Caplan.

The pair recounts the fast facts on Murphy and Monjack's relationship in the above sneak peek clip, with Coombs describing how much of the public viewed the English writer-producer who died just six months after Murphy: "People said he was a con-man, that he was using her for her money, that he was brainwashing her."

Caplan's recollection is similar. "The rumors were he wasn't exactly who he said he was," she reveals. "He got in fights with people and he would sue people."

For example, a year before Monjack married Murphy, he'd sued the producers of Factory Girl claiming they'd stolen his script. They called the suit "frivolous" but the case was ultimately settled.