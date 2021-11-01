People's Choice Awards

See Kacey Musgraves, Dan + Shay & More Country Artists Taking Over the 2021 People's Choice Awards

Don your favorite denims and cowgirl hat, because it's time to vote for your favorite country artists!

Not only was 2021 a great year to be a country music fan, but country artists continued to tinker and toy with the ever-evolving country genre, garnering new sounds and a more diverse audience ranging from pop to R&B. Country's hottest tattooed duo Dan + Shay pulled our heartstrings with their catchy Justin Bieber collaboration, "10,000 Hours," while Kacey Musgraves fell in and out of love, creating an iconic visual video with accompanying album star-crossed.

Carrie Underwood brought gospel with her CeCe Winans collaboration "Great Is Thy Faithfulness" and Miranda Lambert's dancy Elle King duet "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" was a summer staple for a night out on the town.

Musgraves, Dan + Shay, Underwood and Lambert are up for The Country Artist of 2021 award at this year's People's Choice Awards and they are accompanied with major country players Blake Shelton, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan and Luke Combs.

So which star is gonna take home the trophy? It's up to you to decide!

See what all the country artist nominees have been up to this year below and go to the official voting site to vote your favorites.

Don't miss the 2021 People's Choice Awards, airing live on Tuesday, Dec. 7 on E! and NBC.

Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton is the reigning king of the Country Artist award at the People's Choice Awards, having won in 2018, 2019 and 2020. Will he be able to make this year his lucky fourth?! The singer has had a great year with a recent single "Come Back As A Country Boy" as well as wedding planning with fiancé Gwen Stefani

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood has made herself a household name in the country music scene year after year. But in 2021, she won a major award outside the realm of country when she collaborated with gospel singer CeCe Winans on their song "Great Is Thy Faithfulness" earning them the 2021 Gospel Music Association Dove Award for Inspirational Recorded Song of the Year. The CMA Entertainer of the Year nominee has always transcended country's genre and we are here for it!

Dan + Shay

Country music's hottest duo Dan Symers and Shay Mooney have always followed their instincts and gone to the beat of their own drummer. But 2021 saw the tattooed pair garner a more diverse fan base when they collaborated with Justin Bieber on their Grammy-winning smash "10,000 Hours" and set out on their post-Pandemic rescheduled tour aptly dubbed "The Arena Tour."

Kacey Musgraves

The only way to truly describe Kacey Musgraves is iconic. Golden Hour not only put the country star on the map, but an influx of new fans, specifically from the LGBTQ community, obsessed over her instant classics "High Horse" and "Rainbow." But in 2021, we saw Musgraves' divorce from Ruston Kelly catapult her into new musical territory when her visual video and new album star-crossed premiered this past fall with hits "Simple Times" and "Justified."

Kane Brown

We love an underdog story and Kane Brown has been fighting for a spot among some of the greatest singers of all time. He blends classic country with new and exciting beats, and has amassed a following and fan group that speaks for itself. This year, the Country Music Artist of the Year honoree has collaborated with R&B sensation H.E.R. on their genre-melting duet "Blessed & Free."

Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan has always been a major mainstay in the country category. From his classic hits that the fans have come to know and love, Bryan is always finding ways to pepper his melodies with his own special flavor to the country scene. One thing's for sure, he's a force to be reckoned with, and up next we'll see the country king host the Country Music Awards this November.

Luke Combs

Luke Combs continuously ups his ante, making his mark in the country music genre. The 31-year-old's hits lamented him as a household name, and he continues to pave the way for his brand of down-to-earth country. The country legend can next be seen headlining the Buckeye 2022 Country Fest.

Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert stayed booked in busy in 2021! Known for her edgy country music and outspoken attitude, the blonde knockout gave us her dancy Elle King collaboration "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" earlier this year. She remains one of the strongest vocalist in country music with no plans of taking a break any time soon. The East Texas native, 37, was also inducted into the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame in Fort Worth

