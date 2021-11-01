Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes Reunite for Superhero Halloween With 5-Month-Old Son

Watch : See Jason Derulo's Shocking "Spider-Man" Transformation

This amount of cuteness is out of this universe.



A little over a month after announcing their split, Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes reunited to get into the spook-tacular spirit of Halloween, along with their 5-month-old son, Jason King. The two, who welcomed their son in May of this year, each shared an adorable video of the trio all wearing matching Superman costumes (complete with a baby cape!) to Instagram on Oct. 31.



The footage of the three dancing all together is adorable all on its own, but social media users couldn't help but gush over the little one—especially since this would be the first full glimpse of his face since his arrival earlier this year. As one fan simply put it, "WHY IS HE THE CUTEST BABY?"



Most recently, Jason and Jena had fans speculating over their relationship status after they were photographed enjoying a daytime outing together on Sunday, Oct. 17. Although that much remains unclear, one thing seems to be for certain: The pair remain close as they continue to co-parent, and as their latest video shows, things are super.