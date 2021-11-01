Jenna Dewan Shares How Giving Back Has Become a Special "Bonding Experience" With Daughter Everly

Watch : Jenna Dewan's Daughter Has "Serious" Dance Moves

Jenna Dewan is teaching her daughter Everly to give back.

The 40-year-old actress and Baby2Baby ambassador shared how she's passing along these important lessons to her 8-year-old child during an exclusive interview with E! News.

"Everly actually knows a lot about Baby2Baby," Dewan, who shares Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum, said. "I explained to her exactly what this incredible charity does."

Last year, for instance, the mother-daughter duo worked with the nonprofit organization to fulfill a family's holiday wish list.

"So we had a wish list for these kids, and we went to Target, and we went to the store, and we ended up fulfilling the entire wish list and it was really fun for her," Dewan, who also shares 19-month-old son Callum with fiancé Steve Kazee, recalled. "She knew we were giving back. She knew we were making these little kids' entire holiday, and she took so much time picking out which item particularly would go for this kid. We'd learn about the family, and in her mind she'd think about what they might be into and it became a really fun bonding experience for both of us. And it also just helped her to hopefully learn the value of giving back and helping others at such a young age. And it was interactive, and it was really hands-on for her and she loved it."