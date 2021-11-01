Jenna Dewan Shares How Giving Back Has Become a Special "Bonding Experience" With Daughter Everly

Jenna Dewan is teaching her daughter Everly to give back.
The 40-year-old actress and Baby2Baby ambassador shared how she's passing along these important lessons to her 8-year-old child during an exclusive interview with E! News.
"Everly actually knows a lot about Baby2Baby," Dewan, who shares Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum, said. "I explained to her exactly what this incredible charity does."
Last year, for instance, the mother-daughter duo worked with the nonprofit organization to fulfill a family's holiday wish list.
"So we had a wish list for these kids, and we went to Target, and we went to the store, and we ended up fulfilling the entire wish list and it was really fun for her," Dewan, who also shares 19-month-old son Callum with fiancé Steve Kazee, recalled. "She knew we were giving back. She knew we were making these little kids' entire holiday, and she took so much time picking out which item particularly would go for this kid. We'd learn about the family, and in her mind she'd think about what they might be into and it became a really fun bonding experience for both of us. And it also just helped her to hopefully learn the value of giving back and helping others at such a young age. And it was interactive, and it was really hands-on for her and she loved it."
Recently, Dewan worked with Baby2Baby and Uber Eats to help families impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Uber Eats is launching a new baby and kids hub to help parents order essentials—like diapers, wipes and baby food—on-demand. As part of the launch, the company is donating $200,000 to Baby2Baby, as well as rides to help deliver products to families in need.
"I have worked with [Baby2Baby] for a while, so I have seen firsthand the families that they are serving," Dewan said. "And to really see the look of gratitude and how many lives are being changed by what Baby2Baby is doing and who they're serving…it's really life-changing."
"We take little basic needs and items for granted as parents," she continued. "There are families and mothers and fathers out there that are unable to provide for their kids with basic essential needs. It's heartbreaking. And then to see an incredible organization like Baby2Baby that then provides that to them free of all costs and in an easy way just was pretty mind-blowing the first time I saw it in action and saw the look on these kids' and the family's faces."
It's certainly been a busy time for Dewan. In addition to working with Baby2Baby, the Step Up star is getting ready to reprise her role as Lucy Lane on the second season of Superman & Lois. As fans will recall, she played Lois Lane's sister on Supergirl. As she wrote on Instagram Stories shortly after the news broke, "No one is more excited than me to be back playing Lucy."
- Reporting Spencer Lubitz