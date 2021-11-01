Kim Kardashian Wraps Up Halloween Weekend With a Futuristic Space Cowgirl Look

Yeehaw, but make it fashion—futuristic fashion, that is.
Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume has her ready for the final frontier. The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, Oct. 31 to debut her look, revealing an all-silver get-up and equally shiny glam.
More specifically, Kim rocked a matching cowboy hat and plunging bodysuit. While we couldn't see the entire 'fit, there were no doubt some killer shoes to top off the look.
Talking to the camera, Kim marveled over the silver eyeliner her makeup artist Ash Holm had applied. "It looks so good!" she told her followers.
Ash reposted the video to her own Stories, describing the costume as a "sexy platinum cowgirl."
The Halloween fun came shortly after the 41-year-old reality star was spotted with 27-year-old SNL cast member Pete Davidson at Knott's Scary Farm on Friday, Oct. 29. There, they hung out with Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker, along with other friends.
At one point in the evening, Kim and Pete were photographed holding hands while riding one of the Halloween-themed rollercoasters.
This sparked speculation of a romance between the two—especially since the outing took place three weeks after Kim made her SNL hosting debut, during which she and Pete shared a kiss as Princess Jasmine and Aladdin in a sketch parodying the Disney film—but a source confirmed to E! News that Pete and Kim are friends.
People, which published the photos of Pete and Kim, quoted its own source as saying, "They hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time. It's just friends hanging out."
Plus, as big proponents of Halloween, the Kardashians are no strangers to Knott's Scary Farm.
