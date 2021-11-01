People's Choice Awards

Oprah’s Favorite Things 2021 List Is Here & You Can Shop It at Amazon

The holiday season is officially here.

By Marenah Dobin Nov 01, 2021 2:47 PM
Oprah's Favorite Things 2021Ruven Afanador

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. 

Some people believe that the winter holidays start the day after Thanksgiving. For us, it's officially time for holiday shopping when Oprah's Favorite Things list drops. Every year Oprah Winfrey shares her must-have gift picks and it's something we look forward to every year. She even makes shopping so easy for us since the items are available on Amazon (hello, Prime shipping). There are 100+ great gift ideas to choose from. Check out some of our favorites below.

Most-Shopped Celeb-Recommended Items in October 2021: Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Gwyneth Paltrow & More

Bindle Puppy Pack

The Bindle Puppy Pack is just what you need to take your dog for a walk. It comes with a an outdoor dog water bottle and a collapsible bowl. You can wear the bag on your shoulder with its strap. There's a compartment to store dog treats. There's even a little pouch to hold your phone. The Bindle Puppy Pack is available in three stylish colors.

$66
$53
Amazon

Samsonite & Sarah Jessica Parker - Shoeful Convertible Duffel, One Size, Black

This looks like a duffel bag (which it is), but it's actually so much more than that. You can convert the Samsonite & Sarah Jessica Parker bag into a crossbody or a backpack. That means you're literally getting three different bags for the price of one. If you don't know what your loved ones need for a gift, this one is a very safe bet. 

$240
Amazon

Beast Blender + Hydration System

Use this to blend smoothies and shakes or to infuse water with your favorite fruit flavors. It also looks good on your kitchen counter. This blender has minimal noise and consistent speed and torque. It also monitors internal temperature to avoid overheating and blending hot liquids. The blade cycles through a 1 minute perfectly-timed blend so all you have to do is push the button and not worry about a thing. You can also get this in black or white.

$185
Amazon

TRUFF Best Seller Pack - Gourmet Hot Sauce Set

Yes, hot sauce is a great gift, especially when it's already wrapped up in a nice gift set. This box has all of TRUFF's best-selling hot sauces including the Signature Black Truffle Hot Sauce, which is a blend of ripe chili peppers, organic agave nectar, black truffle, and savory spices. The set also has White Truffle Hot Sauce and Truffle Oil. 

$78
Amazon

Musee Women of Change Gift Set- 5 Collectable Bath Balms

Be inspired and enjoy some relaxation with the Women of Change Bath Balm Bundle! The individually-wrapped bath balms are inspired by Rosa Parks, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Frida Kahlo, Amelia Earhart and Maya Angelou bath balms. Each bath bomb comes with a collectible magnet that you can save for your fridge.

$45
Amazon

Aura Carver Smart Digital Picture Frame

If you love taking photos and want to display them beyond posting on social media, get a digital picture frame. It doesn't take up much space and you can have so many photos on display. This one is easy to set up, connects to wifi, and it's Alexa-compatible. You can even choose from an array of different colors.

$199
$169
Amazon

Hydrow Connected Rowing Machine, Subscription Required

Yes, this is absolutely a splurge, but it's a gift that would be very much appreciated by your loved ones (or even if you wanted to just get it for yourself). You can work 86% of the body's major muscle groups by rowing. The challenging workouts are high-energy and low-impact, led by world-class athletes including Olympians and Paralympians.

$1795
Amazon

Catch:3 Wireless Charging Station by Courant

It doesn't get much easier than a wireless charging station. It's a thoughtful gift for anyone in your life who isn't super tech-savvy. It's also aesthetically pleasing. This works for iPhones, Android devices, AirPods, and more. It's also available in two other colors.

$100
Amazon

SnappyScreen, Inc. SNAP Clean Hands Touchless Mist Sanitizer

We've all stepped up our hand sanitization game in recent years, but did you ever think about the germs you could be spraying to pump or squeeze out that sanitizer? That's why you need to go touchless with the sanitizer. This one touch-free device comes with a cartridge that's good for 3000+ sprays. It's re-chargable and there are multiple scents to choose from. This is a great addition to any home, office, or classroom.

$64
Amazon

Beekman 1802 Holiday Hand Cream 3-Piece Gift Set- Moisturizing & Hydrating Goat Milk Hand Lotion for Dry, Sensitive Skin

We've all been sanitizing constantly, which is another reason to stay on top of moisturizing, especially in the winter months. This adorable hand lotion gift set is just what we all need to keep our hands from getting dry and cracked in the cold weather. These lotions are especially formulated for dry, sensitive skin. This three-piece set has Honeyed Grapefruit, Honey & Orange Blossom, and Lavender lotions. And you don't even need to wrap this if you don't feel like it. It's already good to go in this perfectly-packaged gift set.

$45
Amazon

Sigma Beauty Black Essential Travel Size Brush Set, Includes 7 Brushes and Brush Cup

If you're traveling, this is the perfect, easy-to-pack set of makeup brushes. It contains all of your essentials. You can even use the brush cup holder to clean your brushes when you're done.

$86
Amazon

Poppy & Pout 100% Natural Lip Balm- 10 Pack

These lip balms are made from 100% natural ingredients. Plus, they're hand-filled and cruelty-free. There are ten scented options to choose from, including Sweet Mint, Island Coconut, Pomegranate Peach, Wild Honey, Orange Blossom, Blood Orange Mint, Lemon Bloom, Pink Grapefruit, Marshmallow Creme, and Cinnamint. This set is just made from holiday gifting or you can buy this and split it up to fill different holiday stockings for your family members.

$68
$54
Amazon

Maya J Harmony Trio Bracelets- Stack of 3

This trio of stackable bracelets is available in silver and gold. Each bracelet is adjustable, so you won't have to worry about getting the correct size. These bracelets can be worn all together or separately. The styling possibilities are endless with classic jewelry like this.

$80
Amazon

Apollo 1 XL Duffle

These bags come in anti-scratch faux leather. Each has a spacious interior with several compartments to store some smaller items. It's also available in yellow, pink, and orange.

$200
Amazon

Beeswax Skin Tone Crayons

This set keeps diversity in mind with eight different skin tone-inspired crayons. Plus, the crayons are non-toxic, hand-poured, and free of soy wax, chemical fillers, and paraffin.

$23
Amazon

If you're looking for more celebrity-influenced shopping, check out these faux leather leggings that Lizzo, Chrishell Stause, Kelly Clarkson, Kris Jenner, and Jennifer Hudson have worn.

