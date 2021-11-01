Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson Get Into the Halloween Spirit Amid Coronavirus Diagnosis

Watch : Khloe Kardashian & Daughter True Test Positive for COVID-19

If you thought keeping up with the Kardashians was hard—try keeping up with True Thompson's many Halloween costumes.

On Sunday, Oct. 31, mom Khloe Kardashian took a virtual stroll down Halloween memory lane, sharing photos of her and her 3-year-old daughter's costumes over the years. While the youngster has only been celebrating Halloween since her first in 2018, judging by her many adorable—and elaborate get-ups—the toddler is already basically a pro at dressing up. As the reality star told fans on Instagram back then, "Don't judge me, I have more costumes to post lol."

Over the years, Khloe has wowed fans with her many ideas for True's costumes: She's been a pint-sized basketball player, a panda, a swan, an elephant, a skunk, a bumblebee, a lion, an Oompa Loompa and a Dalmatian to name a few.

This year, however, it looks like the mother and daughter took a low-key approach to their Halloween costumes as they continue quarantining with coronavirus.