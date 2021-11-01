People's Choice Awards

Olivia Wilde Dresses Up as Dolly Parton to Support Boyfriend Harry Styles’ Halloween-Themed Concert

For Halloween 2021, Olivia Wilde channeled her inner country superstar by dressing up as Dolly Parton. See the director, in costume, supporting boyfriend Harry Styles at his latest concert.

Watch: Olivia Wilde Supports BF Harry Styles at His Tour Opener

We're pretty sure Olivia Wilde comes in first place for celebrating Harryween.
 
For this year's spooky Halloween weekend, the 37-year-old Booksmart director dressed up as Dolly Parton and shared the cute transformation to Instagram Stories on Oct. 30. Captioning one selfie, "I [love] you @dollyparton," Olivia is seen rocking a curly blonde wig, complete with a red floral hair accessory. And as for her makeup, she committed to the country star's look by wearing bright blue eyeshadow and red lipstick.
 
In another Instagram Story clip, it's clear that Olivia enjoyed being in character, since she shared a short video of her trying on her fake "Dolly boobs," to which she jokingly said, "I think it brings a little flair to my personality."
 
And to top it off, the actress also hopped on an exercise bike in her getup, which included a floral-print shirt tied at the waist and denim capris, while listening to Dolly's hit, "9 to 5." She captioned that hilarious clip of her pretending to work out while sipping on a beverage, "In my mind this is how she works out. Fell off shortly after."

Stars Celebrate Halloween 2021

Luckily for fans and concertgoers, Olivia took her temporary costume on the road for a bit to support boyfriend Harry Styles at his latest NYC concert later on that evening. The Don't Worry Darling director was spotted by a fan hanging out beside the stage while Harry (who dressed up as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz) performed.

Since we can't get enough of seeing the stars dressed to the nines this past weekend, take it all in for yourself below:

Instagram
Carrie Underwood

"I'm not sure what 3 out of 4 us are supposed to be, but HAPPY HALLOWEEN!" the American Idol winner wrote online. "Be extra spooky and extra safe out there!"

Instagram
Witney Carson

"Leo as Dash ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!!" the Dancing With the Stars pro asked

Instagram
Miranda Lambert

"Happy Halloween from Charlie and Maverick. #topgun," the country singer shared while posing with her husband Brendan McLoughlin. 

Instagram
Jade Roper & Tanner Tolber

"We're off to see the Wizard! #happyhalloween," the Bachelor in Paradise stars captioned on Halloween night. 

Instagram
Maklemore

"My kids really thought they were gonna beat me at Halloween," the Grammy winner shared. "30 min later I emerged from my closet to remind them who their pops is [goat emoji]."

Instagram
Serena Pitt & Joe Amabile

"Back from the dead," the newly engaged Bachelor in Paradise stars wrote online. 

Instagram
Ariana Madix

"It's giving… Cher," the Vanderpump Rules star wrote while posing with boyfriend Tom Sandoval. 

Instagram
Andy Cohen

"We went to SPACE tonight!!!!" the Watch What Happens Live host revealed. "Also, he LOVES lollipops! #Halloween." 

Instagram
Maci Bookout

"It's-a Mario time!" the Teen Mom OG star wrote on Instagram

Instagram
Josh Altman

"Happy Halloween!!!!" the Million Dollar Listing star wrote. "We ain't clowning around when it comes to selling houses...." 

Instagram
Chris Lane

"Happy Halloween from Rip Beth and John," the country singer wrote on Instagram

Instagram
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom

"I vaxed a girl and I liked it," Orlando wrote while dressed as Dr. Anthony Fauci. 

@VictoriaSmithPhoto
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

With help from Kiersten Stevens, this family Halloween costume is legendary. 

Jheyda McGarrell Jheyda.com @jheydamc
Janelle Monáe

And the award for best Grinch costume goes to this Grammy nominee! 

Instagram
Luke Bryan

"From Gladiators to our true identities…..'Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum.' Halloween part 2!" Caroline Bryan revealed on Instagram

Instagram
Kelsea Ballerini

"Flavortown USA #happyhalloween," the country singer wrote while portraying Guy Fieri. 

Instagram
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

"Feliz día de los muertos," the couple wrote on Instagram

Booby Tape
Madelaine Petsch, Camila Mendes & Lili Reinhart

It's a girls' night out at the star-studded Booby Tape Halloween party in West Hollywood. 

Instagram
Jana Kramer

"Super Hero's protect this house," the country singer wrote online

Instagram
Lauren Alaina

"Somebunny had to do it. Happy DOLLYween, y'all!" the country singer wrote while posing in front of decor from Glitter & Lightning.

Instagram
Lupita Nyong'o

"Halloween: #NoTimeToDIY," the award-winning actress wrote online

Booby Tape
Olivia Rodrigo & Paula Abdul

Two pop icons meet up at the Booby Tape Halloween party in West Hollywood. 

Instagram
Gleb Savchenko

"Don't make me walk when I want to fly," the Dancing With the Stars pro wrote while posing with girlfriend Elena Belle. 

Instagram
Raven Gates & Adam Gottschalk

"To my ‘tish. Adam's Addam's Family," the Bachelor in Paradise stars wrote on Instagram

Instagram
Scheana Shay

"Beauty, the Beast and Chip!" the Vanderpump Rules star captioned her photo

Instagram
Chelsea Houska

Happy Halloween from the famous Teen Mom 2 family. 

Instagram
Stephanie Hollman

"Happy Halloween from Ted Laso, Coach Beard, Rebecca and Roy," the former Real Housewives of Dallas star wrote

Instagram
Christina Haack

"ET phone home," the HGTV star shared online. "Happy Halloween." 

INstagram
Astrid Loch & Kevin Wendt

"This is what happens when you buy the cow," the pregnant Bachelor in Paradise star wrote

Instagram
Meghan McCain

"Rip and Beth forever. And a Dutton ranch baby fawn! (We had to!)" The View co-host wrote. "@yellowstone #ripandbeth #yellowstonetv." 

photos
View More Photos From Stars Celebrate Halloween 2021

