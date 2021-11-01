Olivia Wilde Dresses Up as Dolly Parton to Support Boyfriend Harry Styles’ Halloween-Themed Concert

Watch : Olivia Wilde Supports BF Harry Styles at His Tour Opener

We're pretty sure Olivia Wilde comes in first place for celebrating Harryween.



For this year's spooky Halloween weekend, the 37-year-old Booksmart director dressed up as Dolly Parton and shared the cute transformation to Instagram Stories on Oct. 30. Captioning one selfie, "I [love] you @dollyparton," Olivia is seen rocking a curly blonde wig, complete with a red floral hair accessory. And as for her makeup, she committed to the country star's look by wearing bright blue eyeshadow and red lipstick.



In another Instagram Story clip, it's clear that Olivia enjoyed being in character, since she shared a short video of her trying on her fake "Dolly boobs," to which she jokingly said, "I think it brings a little flair to my personality."



And to top it off, the actress also hopped on an exercise bike in her getup, which included a floral-print shirt tied at the waist and denim capris, while listening to Dolly's hit, "9 to 5." She captioned that hilarious clip of her pretending to work out while sipping on a beverage, "In my mind this is how she works out. Fell off shortly after."