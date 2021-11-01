Steve Buscemi Perfectly Recreates His Own "Fellow Kids" Meme for Halloween

As soon as Halloween is over, Steve Buscemi is ready to jump on his skateboard and listen to his favorite music band.
To the delight of social media users who have come to adore the omnipresent meme of the 63-year-old actor impersonating a high schooler, Steve brought things full circle when he dressed up as the character on Sunday, Oct. 31.
Individuals shared pics to social media showing the Fargo star wearing a backwards red baseball cap, red hoodie and gray "Music Band "T-shirt while holding a skateboard. This is the exact same way he dressed for the 2012 30 Rock episode entitled "The Tuxedo Begins," which spawned the popular footage.
Steve had a cameo in the NBC sitcom's episode as a private investigator who previously tried to catch troublemaking high schoolers by impersonating a teen himself, which was an apparent parody of 21 Jump Street. The episode featured a comedic flashback of a clearly out-of-place Steve approaching some students in a locker-lined hallway and asking nonchalantly, "How do you do, fellow kids?"
The Halloween photos posted to Twitter, including one shared by user @DebraWexler_, showed the star posing with fans and handing out Halloween candy in his Brooklyn neighborhood.
The Boardwalk Empire alum is certainly not the only celeb to have opted for a memorable costume during this year's spooky season. Among the best looks for 2021 were Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker channeling the lead couple from True Romance, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner paying tribute to Lizzie McGuire and Harry Styles transforming into Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz.
