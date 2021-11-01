The Real Housewives of Dubai Is Coming as Bravo Franchise Sets Its First International Series

Watch : "Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" DRAMATIC Trailer

The Real Housewives franchise is going bigger than ever as Bravo sets its first international series in the fabulous franchise.

On Monday, Nov. 1, the network announced it has given a series greenlight to The Real Housewives of Dubai, which will premiere in 2022. Although the series format has been sold to numerous overseas markets, this is Bravo's first original international edition.

As the 11th city in the Real Housewives franchise, the show will deliver all the hallmarks that fans have come to expect, with a collection of women balancing relationships, careers and luxurious, high-end lifestyles in the United Arab Emirates.

"Everything's bigger in Dubai, and I couldn't be more excited to launch Bravo's first international Housewives series in a city I've been fascinated by for years, with an outstanding group of friends as our guides," executive producer Andy Cohen said in a statement.

Plus, fans can decide how the series will get discussed on social media, as Bravo is asking for viewers to vote on the official show hashtag. Fans can use Twitter Conversation Cards to put their support behind either #RHODubai or #RHODXB.