14 Amazon Beauty Products That Keep Selling Out

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Amazon makes it so easy to shop for beauty products. Not only do they have a huge selection to choose from, shopper reviews are also super helpful in deciding whether a product is going to be worth it or not.
When a product has thousands of five-star reviews, you just know it's going to be good. After all, bestsellers are bestsellers for a reason. For instance, the Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector has over 73,000 five-star reviews and works miracles on dry, damaged hair. And that's not the only highly rated product that works really well.
We've rounded up the best beauty products on Amazon that shoppers seem to really, really love. Check those out below.
Revlon Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller
This multipurpose face roller is said to be like blotting paper but better. It has over 15,000 five-star reviews, and many Amazon shoppers highly recommend this for anyone with really oily skin. As one reviewer said, "This rolling device is like pure magic. You simply roll it around your oily areas and BOOM the oil magically vanishes into the ball never to be seen again!"
Hard As Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream with Coconut
If you care about the health of your nails, this is one cream you need to get your hands on. The Hard as Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream is an all-in-one product that can prevent splits, chips, peels and cracks. It's formulated with vitamins, minerals, jojoba seed oil, calcium and more. Amazon shoppers are super impressed by how well this works at strengthening their nails. Plus, it has over 32,000 five-star reviews!
Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment
If your hair isn't in the shape you want it to be, we highly recommend adding this product to your cart. It's an at-home hair repair treatment that will strengthen your hair and leave it looking soft, shiny and super healthy. It has over 73,000 five-star reviews. Many Amazon shoppers call this a total game changer and we couldn't agree more!
Bio-Oil Skincare Oil
If you struggle with scars, blemishes or stretch marks, this is a product for you. It's a natural body oil made with Vitamin A, E, chamomile, sunflower and lavender. All of these work together to cleanse, repair, heal and moisturize the skin. It has over 80,000 five-star reviews and one Amazon shopper said it was the best skin product on the market.
Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara
Amazon shoppers are so obsessed with this $4 mascara from Essence cosmetics, it has over 144,000 five-star reviews. According to multiple reviewers, this works just as good, if not better, than a $30 mascara.
Baebody Eye Gel
This eye gel with over 13,000 five-star reviews can be used both morning and night. It contains, peptides, collagen, Vitamin E, Jojoba oil and more. All of these work together to reduce the appearance of dark circles, under eye bags and wrinkles.
Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant
This liquid exfoliant from Paula's Choice will moisturize, brighten and even out the skin. It has over 35,000 five-star reviews, and one shopper even called it a "miracle in a bottle."
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Liquid Eye-Lie-Ner
This liquid eyeliner from Lady Gaga's Haus Laboratories features an ultra-thin felt tip and a smooth, long-lasting formula. It has over 8,700 five-star reviews, and so many shoppers said it's one of the best liquid liners they've ever tried. As one shopper wrote, "I have really oily eye lids and after wearing it for 12 hours straight, it did not fade, smudge, or transfer to my lower lids. I've been using the same felt tip, ‘stay all day' liquid liner for years, but I think I'm gonna switch to this one." Plus, it's on sale right now for $11!
Seraphic Skincare Exfoliating Mitt
This shower exfoliator was made to give you the experience of a Korean spa treatment in the comfort of your own home. It has over 5,000 five-star reviews, and many shoppers love how gentle and effective this is. One shopper even said this product really transformed the look of their skin.
Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush
Tangles can be a major pain, but the right brush can make your life so much easier. This detangling brush is great for both kids and adults, and all hair types. Amazon shoppers seem to love it as it has over 33,000 five-star reviews.
Mineral Fusion Nail Polish Remover
If getting rid of dark or glittery nail polish is a struggle, it may be time for an upgrade. According to Amazon shoppers, this acetone-free nail polish remover from Mineral Fusion works wonders at removing the toughest nail polish. It's so good, it has over 35,000 five-star reviews,
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga Sparkle Red Lipstick
This universal red lipstick from Haus Laboratories is perfect for the upcoming holiday season. In fact, one reviewer called it the "perfect holiday red." Right now, you can snag it for only $8. You don't want to miss out!
Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum
This lash enhancing serum contains vitamins, peptides and amino acids that all blend together to give you longer and thicker-looking lashes. According to Amazon shoppers, this is one product that really does its job.
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer
Like thousands of other Amazon shoppers, we have a deep appreciation for this one-step hair dryer and volumizer from Revlon. It works really fast to give you salon quality hair at home. When a product has over 250,000 five-star reviews, you know you won't be disappointed. Right now, you can even score this for just $35!
