Candace Cameron Bure Responds to Criticism of Her Family's "Unattractive" Wedding Attire

Watch : Candace Cameron Bure & Daughter Natasha's Twinning Moment

Candace Cameron Bure seemed to have no idea that tension would be afoot after she posted sweet family photos.

The 45-year-old Fuller House alum took to Instagram on Saturday, Oct. 30 to share two pics from a wedding she attended with her family over the weekend. The images showed both Candace and daughter Natasha Bure in striking red dresses, while the star's husband, Valeri Bure, and son Lev Bure both wore suits. Missing in action was son Maksim Bure, who is attending college.

"Wedding season and I am HERE FOR IT !!!" Candace captioned the post, adding a number of heart emojis. "Mama gets another family pic (minus Maks who's away at college.)"

Surprisingly, the seemingly innocuous post led to negative comments from a number of her followers who seemed bothered by the family's fashion choices. In particular, some social media users questioned the decision to wear red at a wedding, in addition to the fact that Val and Lev didn't appear to be wearing socks.