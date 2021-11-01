People's Choice Awards

North West and Friends Embrace Their Inner Goth Side as "Cereal Killers" for Halloween

Kim Kardashian's daughter North West, who is known for loving goth culture, wore a colorful wig and all-black attire as she joined her friends to become "cereal killers" on Halloween.

Kim Kardashian has previously made it clear that daughter North West has a goth streak in her, and so there's no better time to celebrate it than Halloween.

On Sunday, Oct. 31, Tracy Romulus, Kim's longtime friend and the chief marketing officer of her KKW Brands, shared a carousel of Halloween pics to Instagram of her own daughter Ryan Romulus, along with North and the girls' friend Haidyn

The images showed the three girls dressed in matching pink and green two-tone wigs, black metal band-style T-shirts, black skirts, studded belts and bloodied platform boots.

"Cereal Killers," Tracy captioned it, adding knife, spiderweb, bowl, drop of blood and skull emojis. 

Last month, Kim offered insight into her 8-year-old daughter's personality when she told Ellen DeGeneres about North, "She puts fake tattoos on her face, and she listens to Black Sabbath, and she's just like a full goth girl." Along with North, Kim and ex Kanye West share children Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, Psalm West, 2.

Kim's Halloween plans were the talk of the weekend, as she was photographed tightly holding hands with Pete Davidson on a roller coaster at Knott's Scary Farm, the seasonal rebrand of Knott's Berry Farm amusement park in Orange County, Calif. 

 

A source told E! News that the 41-year-old SKIMS founder and 27-year-old Saturday Night Live cast member are friends. The two stars attended the theme park with newly engaged couple Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, in addition to other friends. 

Kourtney and Travis have definitely embraced the spooky season, as their costumes this year included Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen, along with the pair dressing as the lead couple from the 1993 film True Romance

