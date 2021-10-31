People's Choice Awards

All the Details on Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young's "Luxurious" Honeymoon

After tying the knot, HGTV's Tarek El Moussa and Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young are celebrating with a lavish honeymoon. So where are they going? For all the details, scroll on.

By Elyse Dupre Oct 31, 2021
After tying the knot, Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young are ready for their honeymoon!

So where are they spending their first few days as newlyweds? Actually, they have a few destinations on their itinerary. 

"We are so looking forward to unwinding after our wedding in the beautiful Maldives," HGTV's Tarek exclusively told E! News. "We are spending 10 days in a luxurious overwater bungalow with nothing but stunning views of the crystal-clear water—and my beautiful wife—all to ourselves. We'll be ending the trip with a few nights in Dubai, and are looking forward to all the sights, food, and architecture before we head home."  

Selling Sunset's Heather told E! News that all the gifts from her August bridal shower were themed around the honeymoon. For instance, she said she received bikinis, sandals and sunglasses for those beach days in the Maldives and is "excited to bring a piece of everyone's thoughtfulness with us to make our trip that much more special."

For the first part of their romantic getaway, the couple is staying at the Waldorf Astoria in the Maldives, which Heather described as "magical."

"The people here are incredible," she shared. "It's our dream vacation and we plan to come back every year for our anniversary. Next year, we want to return and bring the kids with us."

"I'm also really looking forward to Dubai," Heather added, "and getting to explore the city and experience the culture."

The couple already has their eyes set on a few sights in Dubai, too. The real estate agent said they hope to check out the Burj Khalifa, The Dubai Mall and an underwater restaurant.

Heather and Tarek said "I do" on Oct. 23. The ceremony came just over a year after the pair got engaged in July 2020. As fans will recall, the Flipping 101 star popped the question on California's Catalina Island on their first anniversary.

Now, the duo is looking forward to starting this next chapter together. "It took some ups and downs in my life to get to you, @therealtarekelmoussa, but I'm so glad I found you," Heather wrote in a September Instagram post. "Having someone who loves me for all of me, someone who pushes me to be my best, someone who I can constantly learn from, and someone who I can endlessly talk to about every little and big thing is what makes me so proud to be with you."

Curious to see the couple's relaxing and romantic honeymoon? E! News has an exclusive look. Take a peek inside their lavish trip in our gallery below!

Newlywed Bliss
Pretty in Pink
Ocean Views
All Smiles
Perfect Pair
Rest Mode
Life's a Beach
Seas the Day
Officially OOO
Staying in Paradise
Greetings!
Strike a Pose
Blinding Bling

