All the Details on Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young's "Luxurious" Honeymoon

After tying the knot, Tarek El Moussa and Heather El Moussa are ready for their honeymoon!

So where are they spending their first few days as newlyweds? Actually, they have a few destinations on their itinerary.

"We are so looking forward to unwinding after our wedding in the beautiful Maldives," HGTV's Tarek exclusively told E! News. "We are spending 10 days in a luxurious overwater bungalow with nothing but stunning views of the crystal-clear water—and my beautiful wife—all to ourselves. We'll be ending the trip with a few nights in Dubai, and are looking forward to all the sights, food, and architecture before we head home."

Selling Sunset's Heather told E! News that all the gifts from her August bridal shower were themed around the honeymoon. For instance, she said she received bikinis, sandals and sunglasses for those beach days in the Maldives and is "excited to bring a piece of everyone's thoughtfulness with us to make our trip that much more special."