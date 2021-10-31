People's Choice Awards

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Halloween Costumes Are What Dreams Are Made of

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner brought the '00s nostalgia for Halloween 2021 with an epic tribute to Lizzie McGuire that has the original star's seal of approval!

Hilary Duff is "screaming" at Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' Halloween costumes and so are we!

The Game of Thrones alum, her pop star husband and Australian actress Olivia DeJonge, Sophie's co-star in the upcoming HBO Max miniseries The Staircase, dressed up as characters from the fan-favorite 2003 film The Lizzie McGuire Movie. Olivia was Lizzie herself—dressed in a silver suit with a crop top, Joe was her Italian pop star crush Paolo and Sophie portrayed brunette singer Isabella Parigi.

Both Sophie and Joe shared a photo of the three on Instagram on the holiday on Sunday, Oct. 31. The Jonas Brothers singer wrote, "Have you ever seen such a beautiful night?" quoting a lyric from Lizzie McGuire lead actress Hillary's song "What Dreams Are Made of" from the movie's soundtrack.

Sophie captioned her pic, "Sing to me Paolo," quoting one of the most famous lines from the film.

Hilary herself was more than impressed by the tribute. "IM SCREAMING," she commented on Sophie's photo, adding three crying emojis.

See more photos of celebs in their Halloween costumes:

Instagram
Luke Bryan

"From Gladiators to our true identities…..'Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum.' Halloween part 2!" Caroline Bryan revealed on Instagram

Instagram
Kelsea Ballerini

"flavortown USA #happyhalloween," the country singer wrote while portraying Guy Fieri. 

Instagram
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

"Feliz día de los muertos," the couple wrote on Instagram

Instagram
Jana Kramer

"Super Hero's protect this house," the country singer wrote online

Instagram
Lauren Alaina

"Somebunny had to do it. Happy DOLLYween, y'all!" the country singer wrote while posing in front of decor from Glitter & Lightning.

Instagram
Lupita Nyong'o

"Halloween: #NoTimeToDIY," the award-winning actress wrote online

Instagram
Raven Gates & Adam Gottschalk

"To my ‘tish. Adam's Addam's Family," the Bachelor in Paradise stars wrote on Instagram

Instagram
Scheana Shay

"Beauty, the Beast and Chip!" the Vanderpump Rules star captioned her photo

Instagram
Chelsea Houska

Happy Halloween from the famous Teen Mom 2 family. 

Instagram
Stephanie Hollman

"Happy Halloween from Ted Laso, Coach Beard, Rebecca and Roy," the former Real Housewives of Dallas star wrote

Instagram
Christina Haack

"ET phone home," the HGTV star shared online. "Happy Halloween." 

INstagram
Astrid Loch & Kevin Wendt

"This is what happens when you buy the cow," the pregnant Bachelor in Paradise star wrote

Instagram
Meghan McCain

"Rip and Beth forever. And a Dutton ranch baby fawn! (We had to!)" The View co-host wrote. "@yellowstone #ripandbeth #yellowstonetv." 

Instagram
Kate Upton & Justin Verlander

The famous famous channel their inner Monster Inc. 

Instagram
Mariska Hargitay

"There's no place like home," the Law & Order: SVU star wrote

Instagram
Andy Grammer

Follow the yellow brick road Grammer family! 

Instagram
Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert

Party on Wayne! Party on Garth!

Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

The newly engaged pair pay tribute to his favorite movie, True Romance.

Instagram
Amy Schumer

"Nothing will stop me from wearing @tampax #happyhalloween," saidthe star, who underwent a hysterectomy more than a month prior to Halloween.

Instagram
Jenna Dewan

"Lady Marmalade and The Joshua Tree Bono say Happy Halloween," Steve Kazee wrote online

Instagram
America Ferrera

"This year I'm dressed as 'mommy needs more coffee' and they are adorable rocket people!" the actress wrote as her kids sported Pottery Barn costumes. 

Instagram
Amy Schumer

"Nothing will stop me from wearing @tampax #happyhalloween," the comedian joked

Instagram
Coco

"Harley Quinn at your service," the model wrote. "Want to be my #puddin?" 

Instagram
Tyler Hubbard

"@elviecreations nailed the Gus Gus & Jaq costumes!!" Hayley Hubbard wrote on Instagram. "We searched high and low on Etsy and scoured the internet and every local seamstress and Laura came through with the winning costumes for Luca and Altas." 

Instagram
Allyson Felix

"Do you prefer fashion victim or ensembly challenged??" the Olympian wrote on Instagram. "#clueless #asif #cluelesscostume #happyhalloween." 

Instagram
Alessia Cara

The singer channels the late Amy Winehouse. 

Instagram
Sarah Michelle Gellar & Freddie Prinze Jr.

"Nobody puts baby in the corner," the actress joked on Instagram. "#happyhalloween from Baby Houseman and Johnny Castle #dirtydancing #loverboy." 

Jamie Bruce
Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas

The couple pays tribute to the Lizzie McGuire Movie while attending the Casamigos Halloween party.

Instagram
Eniko & Kevin Hart

The group reenacts Michael Jackson's "Remember the Time" music video.

Instagram
Chris Hemsworth & Elsa Pataky

Bloody adorable.

