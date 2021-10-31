People's Choice Awards

See the Sweet Moment Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham Met Sharon Stone

Hannah Waddingham couldn't contain her excitement after she ran into Sharon Stone at the 2021 Pride of Britain Awards in London. "thank you for the best night," she wrote on Instagram Stories.

By Alyssa Morin Oct 31, 2021 8:55 PMTags
Red CarpetAwardsSharon StoneCelebritiesEventsFeel GoodTed Lasso
Watch: "Ted Lasso" Star Hannah Waddingham on Rebecca & Keeley's Bond

Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham is sweet on and off the small screen.

The English actress gave fans another reason to love her after she attended the 2021 Pride of Britain Awards at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London on Saturday, Oct. 30. While attending the star-studded ceremony, which honors those for their bravery and courage during challenging situations, Hannah shared a heartwarming moment with Hollywood icon Sharon Stone.

At one point during the red carpet, Hannah bowed down to the Basic Instinct actress, as they both held hands and smiled from ear to ear. The Ted Lasso star even introduced her father, whom she brought to the fanciful affair, to the A-lister. Photographers also captured the actresses adorably posing together and laughing on the red carpet.

Of the endearing moment, Hannah took to Instagram Stories to share a candid snapshot of her and Sharon, writing, "The goddess to end allll goddesses. @sharonstone thank you for the best night."

photos
Where You've Seen the Ted Lasso Cast Before

Coincidentally, the two stars wore similar ensembles to celebrate the ceremony. The Game of Thrones alum opted for a sparkly black ballgown that featured a plunging sweetheart neckline, while Sharon stunned in a black ballgown with a blazer-like top.

Take a look at their fashionable outfits and their too-cute-for-words meeting in our gallery below!

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Dynamic Duo
Mike Marsland/WireImage
Bow Down
Mike Marsland/WireImage
Bear Hugs
Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Inside Jokes
David Fisher/Shutterstock
All Hail Sharon Stone
Mike Marsland/WireImage
Red Carpet Royalty
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Strike a Pose

