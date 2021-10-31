Nicole Kidman Brings Back Her Iconic '90s Style With Her Latest Look

This isn't Practical Magic, Nicole Kidman really did bring back the nostalgia!
On Saturday, Oct. 30, the Oscar-winning actress turned heads at the 36th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony with her chic fashion moment, which was very reminiscent of her iconic '90s style.
Nicole attended the star-studded affair at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Ohio with her longtime husband Keith Urban, who performed a special tribute with Christina Aguilera and Mickey Guyton to celebrate 2021 inductee Tina Turner.
While the musicians lit up the stage with their fiery set, it was Nicole's eye-catching style that stole the show.
To mark the occasion, the Nine Perfect Strangers actress donned a black bodysuit and a matching satin wrap skirt. The A-lister tied her look together with black pointed diamond-embellished pumps. Plus, she also accessorized with long velvet gloves that she paired with a diamond watch and layers of necklaces.
As for Nicole's glam? The Big Little Lies actress wore bright red lipstick and opted to rock her curly hair, which perfectly complemented her bold get-up. All in all, her edgy ensemble was a total knock-out and fitting for the event.
Both her outfit and her hair brought to mind her '90s fashion.
Take for example her fabulous style moment at the 1992 Cannes Film Festival, in which she sizzled in a body-hugging velvet dress that she paired with matching gloves and pumps. At the time, she also wore red lipstick and her natural curls.
The Undoing star rocked velvet, black pumps and her signature curls once more just a year later at the Los Angeles premiere of her and Michael Keaton's film, My Life. In 1994, Nicole also showed up to the People's Choice Awards in a black dress that featured lace sleeves.
See for yourself in the images below that showcase the Hollywood star's '90s style!
Of course, Nicole's fashionable outfit wasn't the only look worth noting during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame event. From Taylor Swift to Jennifer Lopez, take a look at all of the fabulous get-ups from the star-studded ceremony in our gallery below.