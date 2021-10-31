Jaime King and Sennett Devermont Break Up After Dating for Nearly a Year

Watch : Jaime King Says Taylor Swift Is an "Amazing" Godmother

As the saying goes: All good things must come to an end.

Jaime King and entrepreneur Sennett Devermont have decided to call it quits after dating for about a year, a source confirms to E! News. The two, who kept their relationship out of the public eye when they were together, have yet to publicly comment on their break up. Page Six was the first to report the news.

While Jaime and Sennett shied away from the spotlight, they did make their romance Instagram official in August. At the time, the White Chicks actress posted a sweet photo of the Mr. Checkpoint app founder wrapping his arms around her as she smiled up at him.

"I love you," she captioned her since-deleted post, alongside a red heart emoji.

In February, a separate source close to Jaime previously told E! News that she wasn't in a "long-term" relationship with anyone, but noted that she started seeing Sennett "four months ago."