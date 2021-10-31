People's Choice Awards

Taylor Swift Sizzles in Her Riskiest Outfit Yet at the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Ceremony

Taylor Swift made a show-stopping appearance at the 36th annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame event on Saturday, Oct. 30, where she performed a cover of Carole King's "Will You Love Me Tomorrow."

Taylor Swift swapped her "cardigan" for something a little edgier!

The Grammy-winning musician stole the show with her head-turning fashion moment and electrifying performance at the 36th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 30. Taking to the stage at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Ohio, Taylor paid tribute to 2021 inductee Carole King by singing a cover of "Will You Love Me Tomorrow."

Of course, the 31-year-old star's performance wasn't the only thing worth noting that night.

To mark the special occasion, the "Lover" singer also dressed to impress with one of her more risqué looks yet.

Case in point? Taylor donned a skin-tight catsuit by Sarah Regensburger and Greta Constantine that featured black lace over glimmering gold sequins. She accessorized with black Louis Vuitton ankle boots and Djula jewelry. The "Style" artist's glam was also on point as she opted for an effortless wavy hairstyle and shimmery eyeshadow.

Inside Taylor Swift's Impressive 2020

Taylor's appearance was such a hit that many took to Twitter to troll her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

"Joe Alwyn, sir, I'm ready for combat," one person quipped, while another wrote, "joe alwyn, you better sleep with 1 eye open tonight."

Someone else added, "sorry joe alwyn but i have no choice but to steal your girlfriend."

But jokes aside, the "Wildest Dreams" singer sang Carole's praises during the ceremony.

"I grew up dancing around the living room to the sounds of Carole's soulful voice and infectious melodies and lyrics that I, a seven-year-old, thought had been crafted for my exact, specific life experience," Taylor shared ahead of inducting Carole into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, per a video posted on Twitter by attendee David Onda. "I listen to Carole's music now, and I feel that same tingle of recognition."

Taylor wasn't the only A-lister to drop jaws at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame event. See the star-studded attendees in our gallery below!

Jay-Z
Christina Aguilera
Lionel Richie
Taylor Swift
Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman
Paul McCartney
Eminem, Dr. Dre, LL Cool J & Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Hudson & Carole King
Angela Bassett
Drew Barrymore
Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman, Carole King & Taylor Swift
Jay-Z & H.E.R.

