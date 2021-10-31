Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Celebrate Halloween in a Spooktacular Way

Watch : Travis Seals Kourtney Kardashian's Love With A TATTOO Kiss

It's a very Kravis Halloween!

This year, Kourtney Kardashian, the queen of Hollywood décor, is celebrating the holiday for the first time as a bride to be!

On Oct. 30, the 42-year-old reality star shared on her Instagram several photos and videos of her spooktacular home style and props, including an adorable pic of her and fiancé Travis Barker posing inside a cutout of Frankenstein's Monster and his bride.

"Happy Halloween Eve," Kourtney wrote, while Travis, 45, commented with two zombie emojis.

However, this is not the first time the Blink-182 musician has celebrated Halloween with the reality star. The two, who began dating last December and got engaged on Oct. 17, have been friends and neighbors for years.

In 2018, Kourtney and her kids Mason Disick, Penelope Disick and Reign Disick joined Travis and his children, as well as a few other friends, at Nights Of The Jack, an annual, lavish outdoor Halloween jack-o'-lantern experience in their town of Calabasas, Calif.