Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Hold Hands on Rollercoaster at Knott's Scary Farm

Kim Kardashian never had a friend like...Pete Davidson?
On Friday, Oct. 29, the 41-year-old reality star and 41-year-old SNL cast member spent time together at Knott's Scary Farm, the seasonal Halloween-themed Knott's Berry Farm theme park, with her sister Kourtney Kardashian, her boyfriend Travis Barker, and other friends. During the outing, Kim and Pete were photographed holding hands tightly and closing their eyes while riding one of the rollercoasters.
The outing took place three weeks after Kim made her SNL hosting debut, during which she and Pete shared a sweet kiss as Princess Jasmine and Aladdin in a sketch parodying Disney's Aladdin.
But before entering a Whole New World of Kardashian romance speculation, note that a source confirmed to E! News that Pete and Kim are friends.
People, which published the photos of Pete and Kim, quoted its own source as saying, "They hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time. It's just friends hanging out."
In 2019, Kim, husband and now-ex Kanye West, Pete and Timothée Chalamet spent time together at Kid Cudi's birthday celebration, as seen in photos the reality star posted on social media.
Pete and Travis share a mutual friend, Machine Gun Kelly, and both have collaborated with him—the comedian starred with him in a few films and the Blink-182 drummer has performed and recorded music with the fellow rocker.
Joining Kim, Pete, Kourtney and Travis at Knott's Scary Farm were the Kardashian sisters' friends Tracy Romulus and her husband, plus Stephanie Shepherd, Harry Hudson and others. And it was adults only—Kim's four children and Kourtney's three kids were nowhere to be seen.
A second source told E! News, "Travis is a big fan of Knott's Scary Farm and has been going for years. The group enjoyed many rides at the park, including Ghostrider and the Timber Mountain Log Ride."
The outing too place two weeks after Kourtney and Travis got engaged. The rocker proposed about 10 months after the two started dating and after being friends for years.