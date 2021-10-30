People's Choice Awards

Watch Lizzo Go Incognito as Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, Among Hollywood Tourists Over Halloween Weekend

SInger Lizzo was unrecognizable as Grogu from The Mandalorian as she walked around Hollywood before a Halloween performance.

Strong, the Force is with Lizzo.

On Friday, Octo. 29, the singer was unrecognizable dressed up as Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, from Disney+'s Star Wars series The Mandalorian as she walked through the busy streets of Hollywood. She shared on Instagram photos and a video of herself wearing pale green makeup and prosthetic ears and long yellow nails while taking selfies with seemingly unsuspecting tourists and strolling down the Walk of Fame.

"GROGU TAKES HOLLYWOOD," she wrote on Instagram. "GROGU JUST WANNA SAY… LAST NIGHT IF U SAW GROGU… NO YOU DIDNT."

That night, Lizzo performed in her costume at Spotify's Ghost Town Halloween Party in nearby West Hollywood.

"Imagine not knowing you saw lizzo till u got home," one user commented, while another wrote, "Guy who took a selfie doesn't even know how lucky he is."

Another user commented, "Lizzo trolling the city is the best thing to happen this Halloween."

Watch the "Good as Hell" musician's video below:

Lizzo joked, "A representative from Grogu's publicity team has issued a statement regarding the paparazzi photos taken last night: ‘Grogu aka Baby Yoda aka The Child has no recollection of these events. In fact, these events never happened *jedi hand wave*'"

Lizzo also wrote, in Yoda-speak, "CEO OF [cute face] FOR HALLOWEEN… GROGU LOVE MACAROONIS BUT CRAZY LAST NIGHT GOT [cute face]."

