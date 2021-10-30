15 Can't-Miss Under $50 Deals From Amazon’s Fall Fashion Sale

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Looking to start your weekend off right? Amazon has a number of great deals on top-rated clothes, bags, accessories and more right now. If you want to add some cute new pieces to your wardrobe, there's no better time to shop.
Whether you're looking for a new cozy cardigan to keep you warm, or a go-to dress for the upcoming holiday season, Amazon has it all. Plus, many items on sale right now are customer faves with thousands of five-star reviews, so you know you're going to get a great piece.
We've rounded up 15 bestselling items under $50 that we think are worth having in your closet. Check those out below.
Mirol Sherpa Fleece Bomber Jacket
This bomber jacket is at the top of our wish list! It comes in so many color options including beige, wine, brown, gray and leopard pink. It has over 1,500 five-star reviews, and one shopper said it's softer and comfier than a Barefoot Dreams cardigan.
Auselily Long Sleeve Loose Plain Maxi Dress
You can never go wrong with a maxi dress. This one is chic, versatile and has over 10,500 five-star reviews. Multiple Amazon shoppers say it's super comfortable and gets a lot of compliments.
Merokeety Women's Open Front Chunky Knit Sweater
Chunky sweaters are a wardrobe staple. This sweater from Merokeety features cute oversized lantern sleeves and comes in 16 colors. Amazon shoppers love how roomy and stylish this is. It's also not too heavy, but will still keep you warm in the colder weather.
Merokeety Cable Knit Sweater
This has go-to sweater written all over it. One Amazon shopper called this the perfect fall sweater, and multiple reviewers raved over how soft and nicely made these were.
Grace Karin High Waist Pencil Pants with Bow-Knots
These stylish high waisted pants are a must for your closet. We love the ties at the waist and ankle. So cute! According to multiple reviews, they're surprisingly comfortable.
Pink Queen Turtleneck Long Sleeve Bodycon Dress
This highly versatile dress is perfect for all the holiday parties you'll be invited to. It's simple, classy and sexy. Amazon shoppers seem to really love it as it has over 3,000 five-star reviews.
Anrabess Turtleneck Asymmetric Pullover with Batwing Sleeves
We love how stylish this top is, and we're not the only ones. It has over 12,000 five-star reviews, and one shopper said it had the perfect look, feel and fit. Wear these with some leggings and a cute pair of boots, and you'll be good to go.
Sidefeel Corduroy Long Sleeve Button Down
This oversized corduroy button down is so trendy for the season. It comes in multiple colors, and we love how you can style this in so many different ways.
Longyuan Fuzzy Open Front Sweater with Pockets
We're here for anything that's soft, fluffy and warm. This open front sweater will make you feel like you're wrapped in a cozy blanket wherever you go.
ReachMe Oversized Off Shoulder Top
If you love the slouchy, oversized look, this is a must-have for you. This waffle knit top has over 5,700 five-star reviews, and one Amazon shopper said it's one of the comfiest and sexiest tops they own.
M Moohamm Dainty Layered Initial Necklaces
This gorgeous layered initial necklace is a top-seller on Amazon with over 11,000 five-star reviews. With the holidays coming up, this necklace would make an excellent stocking stuffer.
Jescakoo V Neck Tunic Top
This tunic top comes in so many colors and goes with pretty much anything. It has over 9,500 five-star reviews, and many shoppers say it's super soft, slightly stretchy and comfortable to wear.
Pink Queen Oversized Sweater Dress
We are obsessed with this gorgeous oversized sweater dress, and so are Amazon shoppers. It has over 10,000 five-star reviews, and many say it feels just as cozy as it looks.
Aleumdr Fleece Lined Boyfriend Cardigan
Amazon shoppers say this stylish fleece lined cardigan will keep you warm this fall and winter. We're definitely adding this one to the cart.
Miholl Casual Lace Loose Top
The sleeves of this top are so pretty, the color selection is amazing and it has over 12,900 five-star reviews. You're guaranteed to get a ton of compliments when you wear this!
