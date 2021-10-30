People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

15 Can't-Miss Under $50 Deals From Amazon’s Fall Fashion Sale

Score bestselling clothes, bags, shoes, accessories and more for under $50 this weekend.

By Kristine Fellizar Oct 30, 2021 12:00 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Shop Fashion
E-comm: Amazon Fall Fashion Sale

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Looking to start your weekend off right? Amazon has a number of great deals on top-rated clothes, bags, accessories and more right now. If you want to add some cute new pieces to your wardrobe, there's no better time to shop. 

Whether you're looking for a new cozy cardigan to keep you warm, or a go-to dress for the upcoming holiday season, Amazon has it all. Plus, many items on sale right now are customer faves with thousands of five-star reviews, so you know you're going to get a great piece. 

We've rounded up 15 bestselling items under $50 that we think are worth having in your closet. Check those out below. 

read
13 Early Black Friday Deals on Amazon You Don't Want To Miss

Mirol Sherpa Fleece Bomber Jacket

This bomber jacket is at the top of our wish list! It comes in so many color options including beige, wine, brown, gray and leopard pink. It has over 1,500 five-star reviews, and one shopper said it's softer and comfier than a Barefoot Dreams cardigan.

$50
$39
Amazon

Auselily Long Sleeve Loose Plain Maxi Dress

You can never go wrong with a maxi dress. This one is chic, versatile and has over 10,500 five-star reviews. Multiple Amazon shoppers say it's super comfortable and gets a lot of compliments.

$42
$38
Amazon

Trending Stories

1

Michael Jackson's Son Prince Shares Rare Insight Into Siblings' Bond

2

Inside Julia Roberts' Blissful Family World as a Mom of 3 Teenagers

3

Jake Paul Fires Back at Gigi Hadid's 2020 Tweet Amid Zayn Malik Drama

Merokeety Women's Open Front Chunky Knit Sweater

Chunky sweaters are a wardrobe staple. This sweater from Merokeety features cute oversized lantern sleeves and comes in 16 colors. Amazon shoppers love how roomy and stylish this is. It's also not too heavy, but will still keep you warm in the colder weather.

$50
$37
Amazon

Merokeety Cable Knit Sweater

This has go-to sweater written all over it. One Amazon shopper called this the perfect fall sweater, and multiple reviewers raved over how soft and nicely made these were.

$50
$42
Amazon

Grace Karin High Waist Pencil Pants with Bow-Knots

These stylish high waisted pants are a must for your closet. We love the ties at the waist and ankle. So cute! According to multiple reviews, they're surprisingly comfortable. 

$32
$27
Amazon

Pink Queen Turtleneck Long Sleeve Bodycon Dress

This highly versatile dress is perfect for all the holiday parties you'll be invited to. It's simple, classy and sexy. Amazon shoppers seem to really love it as it has over 3,000 five-star reviews.

$28
$19
Amazon

Anrabess Turtleneck Asymmetric Pullover with Batwing Sleeves

We love how stylish this top is, and we're not the only ones. It has over 12,000 five-star reviews, and one shopper said it had the perfect look, feel and fit. Wear these with some leggings and a cute pair of boots, and you'll be good to go.

$53
$40
Amazon

Sidefeel Corduroy Long Sleeve Button Down

This oversized corduroy button down is so trendy for the season. It comes in multiple colors, and we love how you can style this in so many different ways.

$31
$27
Amazon

Longyuan Fuzzy Open Front Sweater with Pockets

We're here for anything that's soft, fluffy and warm. This open front sweater will make you feel like you're wrapped in a cozy blanket wherever you go. 

$46
$32
Amazon

ReachMe Oversized Off Shoulder Top

If you love the slouchy, oversized look, this is a must-have for you. This waffle knit top has over 5,700 five-star reviews, and one Amazon shopper said it's one of the comfiest and sexiest tops they own.

$24
$20
Amazon

M Moohamm Dainty Layered Initial Necklaces 

This gorgeous layered initial necklace is a top-seller on Amazon with over 11,000 five-star reviews. With the holidays coming up, this necklace would make an excellent stocking stuffer.

$15
$13
Amazon

Jescakoo V Neck Tunic Top

This tunic top comes in so many colors and goes with pretty much anything. It has over 9,500 five-star reviews, and many shoppers say it's super soft, slightly stretchy and comfortable to wear. 

$22
$19
Amazon

Pink Queen Oversized Sweater Dress

We are obsessed with this gorgeous oversized sweater dress, and so are Amazon shoppers. It has over 10,000 five-star reviews, and many say it feels just as cozy as it looks.

$44
$25
Amazon

Aleumdr Fleece Lined Boyfriend Cardigan

Amazon shoppers say this stylish fleece lined cardigan will keep you warm this fall and winter. We're definitely adding this one to the cart.

$65
$47
Amazon

Miholl Casual Lace Loose Top

The sleeves of this top are so pretty, the color selection is amazing and it has over 12,900 five-star reviews. You're guaranteed to get a ton of compliments when you wear this!

$38
$23
Amazon

Looking for more great finds on Amazon? Check out 30 Chic Home Décor Items You Won't Believe Are From Amazon

Trending Stories

1

Michael Jackson's Son Prince Shares Rare Insight Into Siblings' Bond

2

Inside Julia Roberts' Blissful Family World as a Mom of 3 Teenagers

3

Jake Paul Fires Back at Gigi Hadid's 2020 Tweet Amid Zayn Malik Drama

4

Tom Brady Shares "Difficult Issue" He and Gisele Bündchen Are Facing

5

Nicki Minaj Steals the Show in RHOP Reunion Trailer

Latest News

Carbon38's Sale on Sale: Score an Extra 40% Off It Girl Activewear

15 Can't-Miss Under $50 Deals From Amazon’s Fall Fashion Sale

Exclusive

Oh Look, 25 Glorious Secrets About Hocus Pocus Revealed

Exclusive

Jennifer Lopez’s Coach Collection Is On Sale For Up to 60% Off

Celebrity Kids Whose Costumes Never Disappoint on Halloween Night

Below Deck Mediterranean's Captain Mark Howard Dead at 65

Tana Mongeau Addresses Backlash of "Funny" Stormi Bath Pic on Phone