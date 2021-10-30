Tana Mongeau Explains Why She Uses "Funny" Photo of Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi As Phone Screen

Watch : Kylie Jenner's BFF Calls Tana Mongeau's Stormi Wallpaper "Weird"

Kylie Jenner's friends aren't too thrilled about Tana Mongeau's apparent obsession with Kylie's 3-year-old daughter Stormi. But Tana seems to think the criticism is overblown.

The 23-year-old YouTuber was seen at a recent event with Ethan Cutkosky, when fans noticed that her phone lock screen looked awfully familiar. Tana's phone wallpaper was set to an image of Stormi engulfed in a bubble bath. "This pic makes me happy," mom Kylie wrote in March 2020 while revealing the adorable snap.

More than a year later, Kylie's bestie Stassie Karanikolaou seemed confused as to why Tana was using the picture on her phone. "Weird," she commented on a fan page this week. Pal Victoria Villarroel also chimed in and noted it was "very" strange.

Now, Tana is explaining how she came to use Stormi's bath time pic as her lock screen.

Her manager, David Weintraub, provided a statement to E! News from the vlogger. "It's a funny viral meme," Tana said. "my friends and i all did it. people take things too seriously- proof i can just exist and get cancelled."