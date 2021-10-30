People's Choice Awards

Vote Now
Met GalaEmmysKardashiansWatch E!PhotosVideos

Tana Mongeau Explains Why She Uses "Funny" Photo of Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi As Phone Screen

Tana Mongeau addressed the claim that she's "cancelled" after a fan spotted her using a picture of Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi as her phone background.

By Lindsay Weinberg Oct 30, 2021 1:09 AMTags
Keeping Up With The KardashiansKardashian NewsKardashiansKylie JennerYouTubeCelebritiesStormi Webster
Watch: Kylie Jenner's BFF Calls Tana Mongeau's Stormi Wallpaper "Weird"

Kylie Jenner's friends aren't too thrilled about Tana Mongeau's apparent obsession with Kylie's 3-year-old daughter Stormi. But Tana seems to think the criticism is overblown.

The 23-year-old YouTuber was seen at a recent event with Ethan Cutkosky, when fans noticed that her phone lock screen looked awfully familiar. Tana's phone wallpaper was set to an image of Stormi engulfed in a bubble bath. "This pic makes me happy," mom Kylie wrote in March 2020 while revealing the adorable snap

More than a year later, Kylie's bestie Stassie Karanikolaou seemed confused as to why Tana was using the picture on her phone. "Weird," she commented on a fan page this week. Pal Victoria Villarroel also chimed in and noted it was "very" strange.

Now, Tana is explaining how she came to use Stormi's bath time pic as her lock screen.

Her manager, David Weintraub, provided a statement to E! News from the vlogger. "It's a funny viral meme," Tana said. "my friends and i all did it. people take things too seriously- proof i can just exist and get cancelled."

photos
Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Style

E! News reached out to reps for Kylie and hasn't heard back. 

Tana has previously expressed that she's a big fan of the Kardashian-Jenner family, telling E!'s Erin Lim Rhodes that she's "such a Kylie stan." 

Mariah Harding

"Kylie actually literally gave me pregnancy advice one time over tequila shots," Tana said on The Rundown. "And it was iconic. It was so iconic. She was like, ‘It's so easy, you can do it.'"

Trending Stories

1

Inside Julia Roberts' Blissful Family World as a Mom of 3 Teenagers

2

Michael Jackson's Son Prince Shares Rare Insight Into Siblings' Bond

3

Nicki Minaj Steals the Show in RHOP Reunion Trailer

Kylie certainly has a lot to offer moms-to-be, what with her new Kylie Baby collection and experience with not one but two pregnancies. She confirmed in September she's expecting her child with Travis Scott

Broadimage/Shutterstock; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

When it comes to her advice for expectant moms, Kylie told Elle, "Be gentle with yourself... Motherhood is such a balancing act, and I just try to take one day at a time!"

The cosmetics entrepreneur explained, "Motherhood really feels like something I was always meant to do," adding, "Watching Stormi experience everything for the first time has been the best part of these last few years."

Trending Stories

1

Inside Julia Roberts' Blissful Family World as a Mom of 3 Teenagers

2

Michael Jackson's Son Prince Shares Rare Insight Into Siblings' Bond

3

Nicki Minaj Steals the Show in RHOP Reunion Trailer

4

Tom Brady Shares "Difficult Issue" He and Gisele Bündchen Are Facing

5

Why The Morning Show Killed Off [SPOILER] in That Way

Latest News

Below Deck Mediterranean's Captain Mark Howard Dead at 65

Tana Mongeau Addresses Backlash of "Funny" Stormi Bath Pic on Phone

Jim Bob Duggar Runs for Arkansas State Senate Amid Josh’s Porn Case

The CW's Walker Is Losing a Main Cast Member

Chloe Bailey Channels Sexy Shark Tale Character for Halloween

Delilah Hamlin Throws Shade at Scott Disick, But Amelia Doesn't Get It

The Most-Shopped Celeb-Recommended Items from October 2021