The CW's Walker Is Losing a Main Cast Member

Sorry Walker fans, we have some upsetting news.

The CW show's female lead, Lindsey Morgan, will be leaving the network's drama series during its second season. The actress, who currently stars as Micki Ramirez, is taking a step back from the role for personal reasons.

This decision comes as a shock, as she joined Walker after starring as a season regular in The CW's hit-drama The 100 from 2014-2020. Morgan was last seen in the season two premiere and is expected to star in future episodes, though her final episode is unknown.

In a statement to E! News, Morgan said that she made the "incredibly difficult decision" to leave the show "after much thoughtful consideration and introspection" due to "personal reasons."

"The opportunity to play Micki has truly been a blessing as has working alongside the incredible cast and crew of this terrific series," Morgan continued. "Please know that I will continue to root for my TV family and wish them all the best."