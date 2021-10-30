Chelseas, Lug Soles & More: Nordstrom Rack’s Boot Sale Has Deals Up to 83% Off

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's finally boot season. We couldn't be happier to bundle up, feel comfortable, and look stylish. However, we are not trying to get too out of hand with the spending. That's why we're heading to Nordstrom Rack to get major deals on boots. You can save up to 83% on boots from Ugg, Frye, Sam Edelman, Hunter, Madewell, and more top brands.
If you are looking for some shopping inspiration, check out our favorite booties, winter boots, over-the-knee boots, Chelsea boots, lug soles, combat boots, and more.
DV Dolce Vita Lug Sole Chelsea Boot
These lug sole boots are a cold weather essential and they're so on trend. This all-black pair goes with everything, but these also come in off-white.
Top Guy Block Heel Chelsea Boot
These incredibly comfortable stacked heel boots bring style to any outfit. These are available in black, ivory, and tan.
Charles by Charles David Gammon Over-The-Knee Boot
These sleek over-the-knee boots are just what you need to step up your style. They even have a drawstring at the back to adjust the fit to your comfort.
Circus by Sam Edelman Darren Quilted Combat Boot
We are living for these white quilted combat boots. Whoever said you can't wear white after Labor Day was so wrong.
Frye Melissa Button Inside Zip Leather Boot
Every woman needs a pair of black, knee-high, leather boots. These are truly an everyday staple.
Cole Haan Addie Block Heel Bootie
These burgundy, suede booties are a timeless fall style. You can also get them in black leather.
Madewell The Brady Block Heel Bootie
If boots and clogs had a baby, it would be this pair of shoes. They're part bootie, part shoe, and all cute. They also come in black.
Jeffrey Campbell Express Ruched Mid Calf Boot
These chocolate brown, patent leather heeled boots are just so chic. They're also available in black.
Toms Kala Wedge Bootie
If you're a wedge kind of girl, who's looking for a fall/winter shoe, the search is over.
Hunter Original Leopard Print Refined Chelsea Rain Boot
Don't let bad weather rain on your parade. Instead, wear some adorable, animal print rain boots.
Ugg Cory II Genuine Shearling Lined Boot
Ugg boots are simply the best for winter weather. It doesn't get any warmer than a pair of Uggs. These are available in charcoal, black, and chestnut brown.
Dolce Vita Samba Ankle Bootie
Add an instant edge to your ensemble with these croc ankle booties. You can also get these in taupe suede.
