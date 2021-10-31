People's Choice Awards

Go Out of Your Comfort Zone With Morphe's Mickey & Friends Truth Be Bold Collection

Miska Mouska Mickey Mouse! The collaboration Disney fans and makeup gurus alike have been we've been waiting for is here.

By Emily Spain Oct 31, 2021 1:00 PM
E-Comm: Morphe x Disney Truth Be Bold Collection

Although Halloween is the perfect occasion to go all out in terms of beauty and fashion, every day should be looked at as an opportunity to be bold with your makeup routine!

If you're afraid to do a colorful eye or show-stopping lip color, Morphe's new Mickey & Friends Truth Be Bold Collection will encourage you to be unapologetic you 365 days a year. Serving as the perfect treat for Disney fans and makeup gurus alike, the collaboration features two must-have palettes, a 6-piece synthetic brush set, matte lip trio and a large Mickey Mouse-shaped hand mirror.

Ready to make your makeup routine a bit more magical? Scroll below to check out the collection!

October 2021's Best New Beauty Products: Tower28, Fenty Skin & More

Truth Be Bold Artistry Palette

This 35-pan palette has all of the hues you need to carry out your artistic vision! Whether you like a soft shimmery eye or a more sultry look, you'll get tons of use out of this palette.

$32
Morphe

Truth Be Bold Mini Artistry Palette

With shade names like "Hey Shorty," "All Ears" and "Icon Status," you can infuse the magic of Disney into your routine and look pretty darn good while doing it. Plus, these colors will pair well with your most festive fits this season.

$14
Morphe

Truth Be Bold Mega Matte Lipstick Trio

Get a Minnie-approved pout with this trio featuring three longwearing, matte lipsticks in nude, daring red and seductive pink. Not to mention, these sets make a great stocking stuffer!

$20
Morphe

Truth be Bold 6-Piece Brush Set

Treat yourself to an equally magical set of synthetic brushes to achieve a Instagrammable look. 

$28
Morphe

Truth Be Bold Hand Mirror

Check out your flawless makeup look with this adorable Mickey hand mirror.

$18
Morphe

