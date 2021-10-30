You Have to See Chloe Bailey Dressed as Angelina Jolie's Shark Tale Character for Halloween

Watch : Necessary Realness: Celebrities of Halloweens Past

Halle Bailey may be playing Ariel in the upcoming live-action The Little Mermaid, but sister Chloe Bailey is channeling a different under-the-sea icon this Halloween.

Chloe, 23, showed off her costume for the spooky holiday on Friday, Oct. 29, sharing to social media a photo of herself dressed in a sultry outfit inspired by Angelina Jolie's Lola character from the 2004 animated movie Shark Tale.

The risqué get-up featured a pink sequin tube top and matching cover-up to mimic the lionfish's stripes. To complete the look, Chloe had her hair done to resemble Lola's sweeping magenta tresses and went bold with the makeup, opting for bright purple eyeshadow and a red lip.

Quoting lyrics from "Gold Digger" by Ludacris, a song that was featured on Shark Tale's soundtrack, the singer wrote on Twitter and Instagram, "She's dangerous, supa bad. Better watch out she'll take your cash…" Alongside a picture of her costume, Chloe also posted an image of Lola from the movie for comparison.